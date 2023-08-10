Advertisement
Red, White, & Royal Blue movie poster

Red, White, & Royal Blue

English

Comedy
Drama
Romance

11 Aug 2023 | U/A

Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Review: Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez give us perfect queer fairytale

Red, White, & Royal Blue proves to be a modern rom-com that echoes the same die-heart romances of the 90s, and leaves the audience with some lessons about love, and support.

by Apoorva Rastogi

Updated on Aug 10, 2023   |  09:36 PM IST  |  5K
IMDB

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Pere (IMDB)

Name: Red, White, & Royal Blue

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot

Matthew López directorial featuring Nicholas Galitzine, and Taylor Zakhar Perez is the modern rom-com you wanted, no, needed. The story drops us right in the middle of a wedding procession of Prince Phillip and Margret. This eventually introduces us to our p̶r̶i̶n̶c̶e̶ c̶h̶a̶r̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ Prince Henery aka The Prince of England's Heart aka the very talented Nicholas Galitzine, and the ever-charming Alex Claremont Diaz aka the first son of the United States, played by Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez. The trouble starts when our two main characters make a ruckus during the royal wedding reception that ends with both of them covered in the wedding cake, leading to an international crisis for both nations. Now forced to play nice with each other, the duo gets closer than they ever thought. Leading to an unlikely star-crossed romance.

What Works

The two main characters have found themselves stuck in their own realities, the difference being Henery hates being a public figure and the prince, while Diaz takes the opportunity he has to make his mark on the world. The movie explores a lot of themes, the main one being what it means to be a closeted queer person in a position of power, with the world of the wait on your shoulders.

The chemistry of the lead couple is off the charts. Though Galitzine does most of the heavy lifting, the plotline is more brutal on his character than Perez's. The two actors are an absolute treat to watch throughout, the almost 2 hours run-time disappears into thin air as the duo's scenes that up most of the screen time.

While Sarah Shahi portrays Zahra Bankston, the Deputy Chief of Staff, she ends up playing the big sister the first son looks for in times of need. The movie works because of the heart at the center of its story, which is the love the two main leads develop for each other. The couple's banter makes you incredibly endeared to them, making the audience realize the two were made for each other. The long text/email exchanges show you a nuanced look at why the two were bound to fall in love.

The subject of queerness and being part of the LGBTQAI+ has been dealt with respect and a bit of preachiness that doesn't take away from the story but in fact, adds to the characters and their struggles. 

What Doesn't Work

While Uma Thurman's performance was on point as the president whose son keeps pushing her over the edge, but her Texan accent falls flat, sounding forced and unconvincing. While Prince Henery and Diaz have amazing witts when together, some of the jokes don't land, rather it ends up feeling overreacted. But even if the viewers can ignore all of that, one thing that some might find disappointing is the lack of talk around about bisexuality. Even though the director has discussed the importance of acknowledging and validating bisexual people, or as Um Thurman's character puts it, "B in LGBTQ is not silent," Diaz exploring his bisexuality hardly gets any screentime other than the one scene he shares with Holleran.

Star Performances

The movie boasts of great performances from each person given the screen time but undoubtedly Red, White, and Royal Blue's beating heart prove to be Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, whether together or apart, more often than not they carry the scenes they are in. The struggle, the romance, and the support and understanding they have for each other prove to be enchanting.

But not to be left behind, Rachel Hilson in the role of Nora Holleran, the daughter of the Vice President becomes the best friend Diaz needs to push him in the right direction throughout the movie. Though it will be a dishonor to not mention Uma Thurman, playing the first-ever female President of the United States and a loving mother, the veteran actress takes up the spotlight in every scene she's in. 

Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Review: Final Verdict

The movie is made with love, it is a homage to the LGBTQAI+ community, validating everyone's experiences, whether they are out or proud or closeted. The plot sees the main characters being brave in their choices and love, but they make sure to point it is okay that is not for you. López's film makes a point to inform that "the forced conformity of the closet cannot be answered with forced conformity coming out of it."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Apoorva Rastogi
Apoorva has been a pop-culture fanatic for so long that at this point her brain remembers random memes better than the English alphabet. With a keen i... Read more

