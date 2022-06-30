Rocketry Movie Review: R Madhavan delivers his career best act; Shah Rukh Khan shines in a cameo

Director: R Madhavan

Cast: R Madhavan, Simran, Rajit Kapoor & Shah Rukh Khan (extended cameo)

Platform: Theatrical

Rating: 3/5

Biopics in the recent times have followed a certain template in the rags to riches story. The interval point of R Madhavan directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is where most of the inspirational biopics end. And that's the biggest victory of the film, as the story and journey of Indian scientist Nambi Naryanan sets it apart from any other biopic made so far. The film chronicles the tale of how one of the brightest Indian mind suffers due to petty politics in the country, which not just takes a toll on the man himself, but also takes back India's Mars Mission by decades.

R Madhavan handles the subject with lot of honest, and stays true to the world around Nambi Narayanan. His efforts and passion to bring this tale to spectacle is visible in every frame of the film. The idea of narrating the tale with a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan as the interviewer is a masterstroke, as there is also a metamorphises of his character as the story moves forward. He celebrates the highs of Nambi Narayanan, and makes us feel for his downfall due to conspiracy theories. And that's where the biggest victory lies. While the team stays true to the story, the first half is loaded with use of scientific terms, and after a point of time, it becomes difficult to grasp all that's happening.

One needs to be a scientist himself or a science graduate to get a hang of all the discussions around solid and liquid fuels. One is able to relate to the brillance of Nambi Narayanan's mind and how it leads to a journey to Nasa, but Madhavan hasn't simplied the process to reach out to a larger section of audience. That's probably a mode he has chosen to narrate the story. The second half goes in the personal space, encapsulating the struggles of family and friends. The pace dips in here, though, you feel sorry for all that happened to Mr. Narayanan by the end of film. It would have been a little better had Madhavan focused more on the backstory of the conspiracy against the protagonist over the personal struggles in second half.

One of the best moments of the film comes towards the climax, when the real life Nambi Narayanan makes an appearance, which even gets the interviewer, Shah Rukh Khan in tears. Talking of cinematography, the film is shot very well, and all the visuals look gorgeous on big screen, The background score is good, ditto for the dialogues, which work wonderfuly in the narrative despite a lot of them being in English.

Talking of performances, R Madhavan gives in all that he had to offer to portray the complex yet humane character of Nambi Narayanan. He grows with the character, and get's the traits to perfection. He is effortless in almost all key sequences of the film - be it emotional, dramatic or inspirational. Kudos to him for delivering a once in a lifetime performance. Simran, as Meena Narayanan does well, and lends the able support. Her transformation sequences in the second half are worthy of a mention. Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan, much like what Shah Rukh Khan is in real life, is an absolute charmer on the screen. His magnetic screen presence manages to hold attention, and watch out for that one one particular sequence in the second half where he is himself shaken up by all that Mr. Narayanan had to go through. The rest of the ensemble cast lend the necessary support.

All in all, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a well made biopic that documents the life of Nambi Narayanan in the best possible manner. Of course, the screenplay has its share of flaws as mentioned above, but you leave the hall feeling for all that the ace scientist had to face in his life. Madhavan get's the grammer (structure) of filmmaking right, though the sentence formation (read screenplay) has some errors.

