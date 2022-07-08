Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. Ep 1 Review: Amruta Subhash and Anjana Sukhani’s drama is heartfelt and authentic

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

Cast: Amruta Subhash, Anjana Sukhani, Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Manu Bisht, Nikhil Chawla, Shreyansh Kaurav

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Streaming On: Zee5

Have you heard of the word ‘sonder’? The internet classifies it as a noun and defines it as “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.” Clearly, TVF has cracked the depth of this feeling, for, with each new series, it brings a story and characters who can easily blend in the sea of featureless faces in a crowd, and yet, when picked, observed, and analysed, can take the viewer into a world absolutely unique.

Everybody has a story – and this time, we are brought face-to-face with Suman, a woman trying to set up her homemade pickle business so she can take custody of, and look after her children. This can be the single-line premise of director Apoorv Singh Karki’s Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. To elaborate, Suman (Amruta Subhash) has parted ways with her husband Dilip (Anup Soni) after his second marriage to Manisha (Anjana Sukhani). Suman and Dilip’s two children Juhi (Manu Bisht) and Rishu (Nikhil Chawla) stay with their father, along with Manisha, their half-brother Vivaan (Shreyansh Kaurav), and their ‘Daadi’ (Yamini Das). As Suman realizes that her neighbour Shukla Ji (Anandeshwar Dwivedi) whom she trusted for the marketing and sales of her pickle business has been cheating her of money, she decides to take things into her own hands.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd Review:

The first episode is titled ‘Hisaab Kitaab’, and brings into forefront the importance of money, and most importantly financial education and independence in a woman’s life. And while Suman has grown up untrained in these departments, she falls back on what she has trained for her entire life: her culinary skills. In one relatable, yet profound, scene, she jokes that she would go to Kaun Banega Crorepati and answer at least a couple of questions right for some prize money. Have most of us not played with this not-so-ingenious idea before?

TVF and director Karki upturn the set perception of ‘Saas Bahu’ drama on Indian television. This is the age of OTT Saas Bahu, where relationships between these women are humanised, rather than vilified. This is the same for the relationship between Manisha, and her two stepchildren Juhi and Rishu. These are fragile, human, dynamics, and the writers make it a point to handle with care and empathy.

We need to talk about DOP Arjun Kukreti who has done a brilliant job at capturing on celluloid, the inner trappings, and hopes of the characters. One scene in the first episode truly stands out. This is when Shukla Ji comes to apologize to Suman and stands outside her door. As she does not open it, they converse through either side of the wall, and it perfectly reflects how his betrayal has now led Suman to build walls against her once-upon-a-time trusted neighbour. The opening credits scene gave an eagle’s eye view of Suman making pickle, and it established that this is her domain, her canvas, and she is in charge.

Talking about the performances, not one actor disappoints, for they have truly submitted to the story. Amruta Subhash steals the spotlight as a distraught, yet hopeful woman, in search of identity, and self-sufficiency. The actress has truly embodied the pain and brought life to her character on screen. Anjana has fewer scenes in the first episode, yet, she manages to win your heart, with her nuanced act. The children, especially Manu Bisht, who plays the eldest daughter Juhi, are commendable. In families like these, the eldest child grows up with a sensibility, much more different than her other siblings, and this has been portrayed by Bisht perfectly. Anup Soni and Yamini Das are a treat to watch too.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. Trailer:

With Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd, TVF has once again, brought a very human story, made rich by the imperfections, flaws, and edges of the characters. A recommended watch for this weekend. Catch the six-episode series on Zee5.

