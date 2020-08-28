Sadak 2 Review: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's bumpy ride will leave you carsick

Sadak 2 might have the elements of the 90s movies but it lacks the charm of the 1991 movie. The movie is all over the place and makes you wonder why is the movie was made in the first place.

Movie Name: Sadak 2

Sadak 2 Cast: Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sadak 2 Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Sadak 2 Stars: 1.5/5

Before we proceed with the review, we want to warn that there might be details that might trigger readers.

Another weekend, another movie in the theatre. Correction: Home theatre. As we know, several Bollywood movies opting to skip the theatres and heading directly on the home screen. One of the many movies that have hit the small screen is Sadak 2. The sequel to the 1991 movie, Sadak, the Mahesh Bhatt directorial retains the OG lead Sanjay Dutt while giving him two new-age stars, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, for company. Like the original movie, Sadak 2 keeps the spotlight on Sanjay Dutt's Ravi Kishore.

In Sadak 2, Ravi loses his lady love Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) in an accident. He finds it difficult to come to terms with the loss and seeks ways to end his life. While Ravi is suicidal, he is also hallucinating about Pooja. Amid his troubles, he crosses paths with Aaraya (Alia Bhatt), who had made a booking through Pooja for Kailash. After several refusals, Aaraya convinces him to take up his wife's last booking and they take off on the journey.

While Ravi deals with his loss, Aaraya opens up to the stranger about being labeled mentally unstable. During the journey, she reveals the sole heir to her family's estate. She talks about her mother's death, whom she blames a godman for and is waging war against him. We also meet her boyfriend, Vishal (Aditya Roy Kapur), and given a glimpse of their love story. Together, the trio takes a road trip filled with twists and deadly turns which eventually reaches a bittersweet destination.

Simple story, right? Well, not so simple execution. Mahesh Bhatt sits on the director's chair after two decades and unfortunately, he still has the 90s' tinted glasses on. Sadak 2 looks like a revamped version of a 90s masala movie that makes absolutely no sense. We revisit the formula of a greedy family attempting to kill Aaraya for her estate, owls helping in fighting a bad man, a hero who has been beaten up, stabbed and shot still holding on to his will to fight. If that isn't enough 90s, we have Gulshan Grover as the ultimate bad man.

Sadak 2 has too many elements scattered across the storyboard. The movie starts off as though it is going to shed some light on mental illness. But the movie loses track. To top it off, the random placement of twists acts as a hurdle in the narration. The movie gets so convoluted that you start to wonder, what is the point of the movie? Although the narrative is flawed, Sanjay drives through the bumps smoothly. The actor puts his best foot forward and carries the movie on his shoulder with ease. His bond with the invisible Pooja makes Alia and Aditya's chemistry fall flat. His on-screen bond with Alia also helps the movie to move forward. However, Alia doesn't reciprocate at all occasions.

Alia is a brilliant performer with Udta Punjab and Highway to her credit. But she falls short in Sadak 2. Alia delivers two monologues in the movie but both lack the conviction. Aditya's performance is unsteady as well. While he starts off well, he is sidelined by Alia and Sanjay making him almost invisible after a point. Vishesh Films have been known for their music and Sadak 2 does not live up to that either.

Bottom Line: Sadak 2 revisits the 90s formula and packages it with a new wrapper that no one asked for. Having grown up watching Sadak, Zakhm, and Naam, Sadak 2 comes a sheer disappointment.

