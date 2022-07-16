Shabaash Mithu Twitter Review: Taapsee Pannu's stellar performance as cricketer Mithali Raj gladdens fans

Taapsee Pannu is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry who has worked across industries and has made a mark as a dependable actress from a content and commerce point of view. She has been a part of iconic Bollywood movies like Baby, Pink, Mulk, Badla, Mission Mangal, Thappad and more. The prolific actress’ Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, released in theatres yesterday and netizens can’t stop raving about Taapsee’s stellar act.

Taapsee Pannu’s cricketing biopic got validation from the ‘aam-janta’. Twitter was buzzing with reactions to Shabaash Mithu and most users were dazzled with the Looop Lapeta actress’ spectacular performance. They appreciated the technical aspects of the film and were left inspired by Mithali Raj’s journey from a girl-next-door to representing the Indian Women’s Cricket Team and leading the national side for the longest time. A user commented on gender politics and tweeted about how important Mithali's contribution was, to women's cricket. Other actors praised by the Twitterati included Vijay Raaz and Inayat Verma, who played supporting characters in the inspiring biopic.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions to the film Shabaash Mithu:

In an interview preceding the release of Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee talked about how both she and Mithali, despite not being similar to one another, shared common interests. She also expressed her embarrassment for not knowing about Mithali’s journey and achievements until the cricketer expressed displeasure over comparison to her male counterparts in cricket. The cricketer retired last month after representing India for over 23 years.

The biopic includes the cricketer’s highs, lows, setbacks, and moments of glory. Taapsee was the first choice for this film since the idea of making Mithali Raj’s biopic was conceived. The film was released yesterday, along with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Hit: The First Case and Ram Gopal Varma’s Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon. Taapsee, who has had an already busy year with releases like Looop Lapeta and Mishan Impossible, will be seen in another half a dozen films over the next couple of years, the most prominent being Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

