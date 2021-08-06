Shahid Kapoor preaches about ‘darkness & inner light’, wife Mira Rajput gives it a Kylie Jenner twist

After showcasing his cricket skills, actor on Friday evening, took to Instagram to share yet another stunning selfie of himself. Seated in his luxurious car, the Jersey actor can be seen donning a black tank t-shirt while clicking the selfie. As soon as the picture surfaced online, his rugged look was much-appreciated by fans. However, wife Mira Rajput’s hilarious comment is something that stole the entire show.

It so happened that Shahid Kapoor while sharing the selfie, went on to preach his followers about ‘darkness and inner light’. “Ain’t no darkness that kill your inner light”, wrote the Jab We Met star. Wife Mira was quick to respond to the post as she took to the comment section to take a sly dig at his husband. Their social media PDA always leave fans lovestruck, however, this time Mira’s comment is making everyone burst out in laughter. Upon seeing the post, the celebrity wife went on to hail her husband as popular beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner. “Hi Kylie”, commented Mira Rajput on Shahid’s latest social media post.

Take a look:

In another series of pictures shared on his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor can be seen striking a slew of different poses for the camera. One photo sees him using his pendant in a quirky way to greet fans with a creative ‘Holaaa’. Check out the photos below:

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

