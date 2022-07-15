Shoorveer Ep 1 Review: Armaan Ralhan and Regina Cassandra’s show is a gripping watch

Shoorveer

Cast: Armaan Ralhan, Regina Cassandra, Aadil Khan, Manish Chaudhari, Makarand Deshpande, Anjali Barot

Director: Kanishk Varma

Creator: Samar Khan

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

After a series of terrorist attacks jolt India, the latest one being in Daman, which claimed the lives of 10 soldiers and 6 civilians, Milind Phanse, NSA (Makarand Deshpande) orders Group Captain Ranjan Malik of the Indian Air Force to create the country’s foremost and unique first-responder unit called ‘The Hawks’ under him and Jaspreet Bhatti. What’s so special about The Hawks, you ask? Well, it’[s a joint command comprising of the best-of-the-best from all of India’s three forces: Army, Navy, and Air Force, thus optimising the special abilities of all simultaneously. With their own dedicated equipment, and the chain of command linked directly to the Prime Minister’s Office, such a joint force will not only save time, but also prevent the loss of lives in critical circumstances.

This is the foundation of Disney+ Hotstar’s brand new original, Shoorveer, created by Samar Khan, directed by Kanishk Varma, and produced by Juggernaut Productions.

ALSO READ: Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. Ep 1 Review: Amruta Subhash and Anjana Sukhani’s drama is heartfelt and authentic

The first episode starts off with giving us a glimpse into the personalities of a few members of The Hawks, especially Viraj Sehgal (Armaan Ralhan), Salim Kamali (Aadil Khan), and Avantika Rao (Regina Cassandra). With each of them bringing their own, unique capabilities to the table, it will be interesting to watch how their interpersonal dynamics change come into play when they are on a mission together, when an imminent terror attack strikes the country again.

With each episode around 30 minutes in length, the eight-part series looks like quite an easy watch. However, what really impresses is the unique cast, made up of seasoned actors like Makarand Deshpande, coupled with quite a few young and fresh faces too. Moreover, while there are now several thrillers and action dramas already available across various streaming platforms, Shoorveer, with its unique concept of a joint force seems quite interesting, and holds attention as well.

Watch Shoorveer trailer below:

ALSO READ: Rocketry Movie Review: R Madhavan delivers his career best act; Shah Rukh Khan shines in a cameo