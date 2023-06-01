Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie review: Energetic, riveting and may be best animated superhero film

Plot

After the events of the first Spider-Verse, Miles Morales reunites with Gwen Stacey to learn more about the Spider Society. He quickly realizes that he is not unique and that several Spider-people exist. The duo learns how these people are keeping the multiverse safe and trying to become a part of it. Slowly, a new villain emerges making it difficult for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to keep the world safe. With endless challenges on his way, who will he save, the world or the people he loves the most?

What Works?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the best-animated superhero film. The reason? Well for the starter, the movie is comic-book-accurate. Not only you will watch the colors floating around the screen but you will feel as if you are reading the comic. The sound effect is written while the character punches someone will capture your attention. Keeping in mind, how the first movie really took off, the sequel is far better and bigger. It is visually pleasing, unpredictable, and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) along with Gwen (Hailee Stenfield) go from one universe to another in search of the villain. This is where you realize that there are so many worlds out there that also include Lego Spider-Man. We also get the chance to see Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) who takes the center stage of being a 'badass' Spidey. Trying to keep the multiverse together, Miguel is the most 'unfunny' Spider-Man to exist, even Peter Parker had to tell him "We are supposed to be funny". The fight to keep the multiverse together while finding The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) takes a toll on Miles. It is beautiful to connect with the emotional side of these characters. They tend to leave a mark and show us that superheroes are indeed humans who make sacrifices to save the world.

The introduction of different Spider-People is probably the best part of the movie. You get to see their superhero entry and well, it is indeed stunning. We get introduced to Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni),Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) who are as cool as they can be. It is really amusing to see how the animation changes for every other Spider-People. For example- Spider-Punk looks like he was torn off from a 1960s comic book.

Lastly, it is safe to say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a thrilling ride and it gets wilder with every minute. The endless possibilities makes it even more exciting. You will always crave more, to see what happens next. This is the beauty of the film. Hats off to director Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson for going all in to bring this entertaining and highly-charged sequel. It is packed with cameos and references that you need to look out for. The movie feels less like a fan service and more like a 'Let's give them a proper sequel' kinda movie and the directors surely understood the assignment.

Advertisement

What Doesn't Work?

The only thing that might upset the non-geeks would be the length of the film. It is 2 hours 16 minutes long and with the story giving no space for you to breathe, it might exhaust you. For avid readers and consumers of comic books especially Spider-Man, this is a treat. Another thing, that might upset the audience is the moment the movie ends. No, not because you will be sad that it ended but the cliffhanger. The movie stops at a point when you really want to watch the next scene. There is nothing to worry about, given another movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release next year.

Star Performance

Hailee Stanfield takes the limelight throughout the movie. She manages to capture every emotion very well and connects with you emotionally. Oscar Issac stole the show with his performance. The anger, sadness, as well as urge to control, was depicted in a very powerful manner. Shameik Moore, Jack Johnson, Adam Samberg, and many others performed beautifully.



Advertisement

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Final Verdict

The movie will surely blow your mind with its visuals and story. The 5-year wait feels worth it, given the sequel is big and wild. Even if you are not someone who watches such a movie, give it a try. You don't have to go through 20 movies to understand the plot (ahem!), just the first one and you are good to go. You can watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast: List of actors and characters they play