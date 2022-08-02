Sr NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari dies by Suicide: Here's how she is related to Balakrishna, Jr NTR

The entire Telugu industry and the Nandamuri family are in shock and filled with grief as Uma Maheswari passed away. From Balakrishna, Suresh Babu to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandra Babu, many big personalities reached her house as soon as the sad news came to light. But who is Uma Maheswari and how is she connected to the Nandamuri clan? Here are all details you need to know.

(Trigger Warning)

NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari dies by suicide:

Legendary actor and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's youngest daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari passed away on Monday by suicide. Reportedly, Maheswari, who is 52-year-old, was found hanged at her residence in Hyderabad.

While as an actor he entertained with 400 films in 4 decades, NT Rama Rao soon made his enigmatic entry into politics and became people's leader by becoming back to back nine times as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. NT Rama Rao passed at the age of 72 in 1996.

Uma Maheswari's family:

Maheshwari's eldest brother was Nandamuri Ramakrishna, who died in 1962. Her third brother was Nandamuri Saikrishna, who passed away in 2004 following health complications. Her fourth brother was Nandamuri Harikrishna, the father of popular Telugu actor Jr NTR. He passed away in a tragic car accident on 29 August 2018. Nandamuri Balakrishna is also Uma Maheswari's brother.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuwaneswari, and Garapati Lokeswari are Uma Maheswari's sisters.

Uma Maheswari relation to Jr NTR & Kalyan Ram:

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are nephews to Uma Maheswari. They are sons of Uma's brother Harikrishna. While Kalyan Ram has reached his aunt's residence, JR NTR is away from the city for a vacation with his family.

Uma Maheswari's marriage:

Uma Maheswari had married for the second time in December 2021. She tied the knot with K Sreenevasa Prasad. Previously, she was married to a businessman, Narendra Rajan, from Andhra Pradesh. Uma Maheshwari is survived by two daughters.

Uma Maheswari last rites:

It is suspected that she might have taken this decision after going into depression over family and health issues. Uma Maheswari was battling a few health issues and was also being treated for the last couple of months. Although, no suicide note has been found on her. After the postmortem is completed, the funeral will take place in the afternoon.

A case has been registered under section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.).

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.