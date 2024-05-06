Srikanth Review: Rajkummar Rao's film is sincere but sloppy writing and melodramatic treatment drag it down

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Indian Education System and Indian Business System.

Plot:

Srikanth (Rajkummar Rao), named after the legendary Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth, is born, blind, in a village in Andhra Pradesh in 1991. Despite being pressurised by the neighbourhood to bury their baby, Srikanth's parents refuse to do so, and raise him just like any other child. Srikanth grows to be a prodigious boy.

Due to lack of facilities in the village, he is sent to a school for the blind in Hyderabad, where he learns braille. His teacher Devika (Jyothika), teaches him to be self-sufficient. Srikanth brings about a revolution to the Indian Educational System that never bothered to create an adequate educational infrastructure for the blind. He also gets a scholarship at MIT. Just when everything is going perfectly well for him, he finds his calling, returns to India and builds a business that has an 80 percent blind workforce.

Watch the film to know about his hardships while setting up and running the business, and how he combats the world that refuses to treat people like him as equals.

What works for Srikanth:

Srikanth is a sincere tribute to the incredible life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film shows the life of Mr Bolla with great transparency and doesn't ever attempt to hide his flaws. The biographical drama has few very beautiful scenes, mainly focusing around Srikanth and his teacher Devika, and Srikanth and his love, Swathi (essayed by Alaya F). Rajkummar Rao really gets into the skin of his character, and yet again proves why he deserves to be hyped as one of India's best talents.

What doesn't work for Srikanth:

Srikanth is written sloppily and the execution is poor. The treatment of the story is extremely flat and this is inexcusable because there was a lot of scope there. Many conflicts feel forced due to the melodrama. A film like Srikanth would have benefitted by a subtler approach instead of the over-dramatic approach that it opted for. The courtroom scene and the airport scene lack impact since the arguments are weak. The way the character of Srikanth is handled as the story progresses, is a major turn-off. No denying that there might be some authenticity to it, but the criticism is towards the way it is accomodated in the screenplay.

Performances in Srikanth:

Rajkummar Rao does full justice to his role of Srikanth Bolla. He keeps honing his craft with every film and Srikanth is no different.

Jyothika as Teacher Devika is wonderful.

Alaya F as Swathi is a breath of fresh air.

Sharad Kelkar as Ravi is dependable.

Other supporting characters in Srikanth are alright in their little roles.

Final Verdict of Srikanth:

Srikanth is sincere but it suffers from sloppy writing and poor execution. The film leaves a lot left to be desired.

You can watch Srikanth at a theatre near you from the 10th of May, 2024.