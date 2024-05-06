Srikanth Review: Rajkummar Rao's film is sincere but sloppy writing and melodramatic treatment drag it down

pinkvilla
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Net Worth

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Net Worth

OPINION: Heeramandi and Bridgerton, 7 unreal similarities in both grand scale projects

Demetrious Johnson Criticizes UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja for His Performance at UFC 301

EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher recalls being advised to wear a wig by Ashok Punjabi once; here's how he reacted

Shweta Tiwari sets internet ablaze with her latest beachside look from Thailand vacation; see PICS

'Ride A Wave': Jerry Seinfeld Reveals Dream Of His Life As He Turns 70

OPINION: How are re-released films like Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli and Ajith Kumar’s Billa making waves at the box office?

Where Is The Mark Hotel Located? All About Building Where Stars Get Ready For Fashion's Biggest Night

9 best Varun Dhawan movies that are must-watch
Meet K-drama actor who had BL love line with Cha Eun Woo, almost debuted with GOT7 and has no military service plans

Meet K-drama actor who had BL love line with Cha Eun Woo, almost debuted with GOT7 and has no military service plans

 EXO’s Kai spotted enjoying vacation in Bali amid military enlistment; photos spark debate about public service rules

EXO’s Kai spotted enjoying vacation in Bali amid military enlistment; photos spark debate about public service rules

 Seok Rakwon parts ways with ATBO due to health concerns, group to continue as sextet

Seok Rakwon parts ways with ATBO due to health concerns, group to continue as sextet

 Lee Min Jung's daughter with husband Lee Byung Hun revealed in actress' update; see adorable PIC

Lee Min Jung's daughter with husband Lee Byung Hun revealed in actress' update; see adorable PIC

 Girls' Generation's Tiffany hosts contrasting emotions in new stills from Uncle Samsik

Girls' Generation's Tiffany hosts contrasting emotions in new stills from Uncle Samsik

 WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024: BamBam, Sandara Park, BIBI, Kwon Eunbi, and more announced as performers; check dates

WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024: BamBam, Sandara Park, BIBI, Kwon Eunbi, and more announced as performers; check dates

 ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MJ and more ring in early Parents' Day with Billlie's Moon Sua; give a nod to late member Moonbin

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MJ and more ring in early Parents' Day with Billlie's Moon Sua; give a nod to late member Moonbin

 Snowdrop family: BLACKPINK's Jisoo thanks Jung Hae In for cheering her during zombie-drama Influenza's filming with food truck

Snowdrop family: BLACKPINK's Jisoo thanks Jung Hae In for cheering her during zombie-drama Influenza's filming with food truck

 The Secret Life of My Secretary: Top reasons to tune into Kim Young Kwang, Jin Ki Joo’s underrated office rom-com on 5 years of release

The Secret Life of My Secretary: Top reasons to tune into Kim Young Kwang, Jin Ki Joo’s underrated office rom-com on 5 years of release
movie poster

Srikanth Movie Review

Hindi

Drama
Biography

10 May 2024 | U

Srikanth Review: Rajkummar Rao's film is sincere but sloppy writing and melodramatic treatment drag it down

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, releases in theatres on 10th May, 2024. Read our review.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on May 06, 2024   |  01:04 PM IST
News
Rajkummar Rao

Srikanth is a sincere biographical-drama on the incredible life of Industrialist Srikanth Bolla (Credit: T-Series)

Key Highlight

  • Srikanth is the story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla
  • Srikanth releases in theatres on 10th May, 2024

Name: Srikanth

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Rajkummar Rao,Sharad Kelkar,Alaya F,Jyothika

Rating: 2.5

Where to watch: Theatre

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Indian Education System and Indian Business System.

Plot:

Srikanth (Rajkummar Rao), named after the legendary Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth, is born, blind, in a village in Andhra Pradesh in 1991. Despite being pressurised by the neighbourhood to bury their baby, Srikanth's parents refuse to do so, and raise him just like any other child. Srikanth grows to be a prodigious boy.

Due to lack of facilities in the village, he is sent to a school for the blind in Hyderabad, where he learns braille. His teacher Devika (Jyothika), teaches him to be self-sufficient. Srikanth brings about a revolution to the Indian Educational System that never bothered to create an adequate educational infrastructure for the blind. He also gets a scholarship at MIT. Just when everything is going perfectly well for him, he finds his calling, returns to India and builds a business that has an 80 percent blind workforce.

Watch the film to know about his hardships while setting up and running the business, and how he combats the world that refuses to treat people like him as equals.

What works for Srikanth:

Srikanth is a sincere tribute to the incredible life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film shows the life of Mr Bolla with great transparency and doesn't ever attempt to hide his flaws. The biographical drama has few very beautiful scenes, mainly focusing around Srikanth and his teacher Devika, and Srikanth and his love, Swathi (essayed by Alaya F). Rajkummar Rao really gets into the skin of his character, and yet again proves why he deserves to be hyped as one of India's best talents.

What doesn't work for Srikanth:

Srikanth is written sloppily and the execution is poor. The treatment of the story is extremely flat and this is inexcusable because there was a lot of scope there. Many conflicts feel forced due to the melodrama. A film like Srikanth would have benefitted by a subtler approach instead of the over-dramatic approach that it opted for. The courtroom scene and the airport scene lack impact since the arguments are weak. The way the character of Srikanth is handled as the story progresses, is a major turn-off. No denying that there might be some authenticity to it, but the criticism is towards the way it is accomodated in the screenplay.

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

Performances in Srikanth:

Rajkummar Rao does full justice to his role of Srikanth Bolla. He keeps honing his craft with every film and Srikanth is no different.
Jyothika as Teacher Devika is wonderful. 
Alaya F as Swathi is a breath of fresh air.
Sharad Kelkar as Ravi is dependable. 
Other supporting characters in Srikanth are alright in their little roles.

Final Verdict of Srikanth:

Srikanth is sincere but it suffers from sloppy writing and poor execution. The film leaves a lot left to be desired.
You can watch Srikanth at a theatre near you from the 10th of May, 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

