Student of the Year After Dark Review: Shanaya Kapoor’s Gen Z whodunit is entertaining and racy with half baked moments

Student of the Year: After Dark, starring Shanaya Kapoor in the lead role, was released on the OTT platform JioHotstar and has been available for streaming since November 13, 2026. Directed, co-written, and co-created by Reema Maya, the 6-episode web series is a spin-off of the SOTY franchise and explores a whodunit mystery thriller instead of a college rom-com.

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If you’re planning to watch it, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Student of the Year: After Dark follows the story of Aditi Mallik, an 18-year-old who has been dealing with depression since she was a tween and harbours resentment towards her twin sister, Aayesha. However, her entire world comes tumbling down when her sibling passes away following a drowning accident in a frozen lake.

Convinced that her sister’s demise was no accident, Aditi takes it upon herself to enter her sister’s school and look for clues. This leads her to become part of an exclusive competition called Student of the Year. Whether Aditi manages to uncover the secrets surrounding her sister’s demise and what connection the game has to it is explored in the web series.

What works in Student of the Year: After Dark

Student of the Year: After Dark gives the vibrant campus franchise a refreshing makeover, turning it into a dark and stylish mystery whodunit show, with a strong Gen Z.

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One of its biggest strengths is the change in tone. Moving away from the colourful romance and glamour of the earlier films, the series embraces a darker thriller format, with St. Teresa becoming a setting filled with secrets and hidden rivalries. Reema Maya 's direction adds a distinct visual appeal, with moody cinematography, stylish production design, and gothic aesthetics enhancing the overall experience.

Shanaya Kapoor anchors the series with a surprisingly assured performance in the dual roles of Aayesha and Aditi. She effectively captures the contrasting personalities of the two characters, bringing emotional depth to the narrative. The background score and experimental music further elevate the suspense, giving the series an edgy atmosphere; big shout-out to Chaar Diwari.

The screenplay carries a distinctly Gen Z flavour, with most of the narrative unfolding at a brisk pace. This racy storytelling keeps the mystery engaging and makes several portions genuinely gripping. Although the unravelling takes time to unfold, the finale delivers a satisfying payoff with an unexpected revelation that ties the central mystery together.

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Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Student of the Year: After Dark

Despite its stylish presentation and engaging pace, Student of the Year: After Dark has a few shortcomings that hold it back. The series borrows heavily from familiar Western teen thrillers such as Elite and 13 Reasons Why, and even certain elements from Squid Game, making some of its secret societies, blackmail plots, and campus rivalries predictable.

Several supporting characters also remain underdeveloped, often serving as potential suspects rather than fully fleshed-out individuals. The screenplay occasionally relies on convenient coincidences and questionable character decisions to move the mystery forward.

More importantly, while the series touches upon themes such as privilege, academic pressure, and grief, it doesn't explore them with enough emotional depth. The relationship between the protagonist and her sister, in particular, needed greater attention, as the emotional motivation behind the latter's story doesn't connect as strongly as it should.

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Consequently, despite its gripping narration and stylish execution, the series misses an opportunity to build stronger emotional connections between its characters.

The Performances

Shanaya Kapoor stands out as the series' biggest strength, delivering a remarkably assured performance in the dual roles of Aayesha and Aditi Malik. She effectively distinguishes the twins through subtle changes in body language, expressions, and vocal tone, capturing Aayesha's magnetic personality and Aditi's guarded, grieving nature with conviction.

The supporting cast looks convincing in their respective roles, although some performances feel one-dimensional due to limited character development. Manya Grover and Abhinav Singh show glimpses of their potential in key dramatic moments, but their character arcs feel rushed. Hopefully, a potential second season will give the supporting cast more scope to make an impact.

The Verdict

Student of the Year: After Dark is a refreshing reinvention with a dark atmosphere and fast-paced narration. Shanaya Kapoor's impressive dual performance works in its favour. However, predictable thriller tropes, underdeveloped supporting characters, and limited emotional depth hold it back.

If you’re a fan of quick watches and young-adult mysteries, this series remains an engaging watch, with its stylish execution and gripping finale, despite its shortcomings.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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