Tamannaah Bhatia keeps it chic & comfy in a white ensemble as she is clicked at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

Looks like Tamannaah Bhatia is living out of a suitcase lately. She was recently clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The F3 actress was a sight-to-behold in an all-white ethnic attire with Lucknowi work. With beige footwear and light makeup, this off-duty look agreed with the fashionista completely. The reason for her visit to the airport is not known.



In today's time, the airport looks are a major source for fashion goals. The fashion mongers, keep a keen eye on their beloved celeb's choice of attire for the airport. Although Tamannaah Bhatia nails every look she tries on, her desi game is absolutely on point.

Check out the pictures below:

The Baahubali star was spotted in Bandra yesterday. The diva looked scintillating in a metallic dress as she stepped out of a restaurant.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up about the difference between Bollywood fans and the fans in the South, "I think it is essential, in South fans are very loyal. I think they have emotion around the artists. For them, it is a very personal and different connection with them. But I feel, that kind of stardom in the North, it is of course there but I see it is there for those few stars who have consolidated themselves for over a period of a decade. That loyalty comes through time."

On a different front, the stunner made a dreamy red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year and the fans went bananas over her stylish choices.

Now, talking about her forthcoming projects, Tamannaah Bhatia has many thrilling films up her sleeves. She will be heading Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer and Arunima Sharma's web series named Jee Karda.

