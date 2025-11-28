Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon deliver intense romance, but it doesn’t reach Raanjhanaa’s heights

Plot

Tere Ishk Mein follows Shankar, an intense and emotionally driven Air Force Officer, and Mukti, an ambitious PhD scholar whose connection with him grows into a passionate but volatile love story. Their relationship begins with a solid bond but soon spirals into turbulence marked by jealousy, conflict, and heartbreak. As Mukti attempts to rebuild her life and move on, Shankar’s world collapses, leading him into a painful emotional descent. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai outstandingly puts together the themes of unfulfilled love, rage, regret, and longing that dominate the narrative, portraying love not as healing but as an overwhelming force capable of consuming both lovers.

What works for Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishq Mein emerges as one of 2025’s most polarizing romantic dramas that impresses as much as it frustrates. One of its strongest pillars is its emotional ambition and willingness to embrace raw, messy love. A. R. Rahman’s stirring soundtrack amplifies its emotional weight. The second half is powerful and will deeply affect you, leaving a lasting impact.

What does not work for Tere Ishk Mein

However, the film struggles with several notable flaws. It has an uneven first half, which delays the narrative’s progression. The storyline’s tone also swings sharply between romance, melodrama, and emotional violence, creating an imbalance that can be overwhelming. The film’s depiction of obsessive and toxic love is somewhat exaggerated, which overshadows the sincerity the plot aims to portray.

Acting performances in Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishq Mein unquestionably shines is in its acting performances. Dhanush delivers a fierce, emotionally charged portrayal that anchors the film. His intensity, vulnerability, and command over complex emotional scenes is commendable. Kriti Sanon too matches his intensity with the same magnitude. She brilliantly delivers a layered performance, showcasing vulnerability and turmoil with conviction. The supporting cast of Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Paramvir Singh Cheema also keep the audiences hooked with their acts.

Final Verdict of Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is not a conventional love story. It is a risky and emotionally brutal one. It achieves power through its lead actors, music, and a willingness to explore love’s darker side. As a film, it works as a polarizing but impactful drama: for some, it will hit deeply; for others, it may feel too sluggish. For those who enter the theatre with high expectations, the storyline might or might not work, but the performances definitely work in the film's favour. The extra half point is solely for the actors.

