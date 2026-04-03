The Drama Review: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson Starrer Stays True to Name But Falters on Execution

Name: The Drama

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Writer: Kristoffer Borgli

Cast: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Sydney Lemmon, Zoë Winters, Anna Baryshnikov, Michael Abbott Jr.

Genre: Dark Comedy, Romance, Drama

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Rating: 3/5

Plot

Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson are madly in love, or so everyone thought, until truths of their past start to creep up in their lives amid their wedding preparations. The happy couple ends up in a drinking game mere days ahead of their nuptials, and ghosts of their past actions creep up on them unexpectedly during a chat with friends that turns sour too fast, too soon. Despite their best efforts to save the relationship and walk down the aisle successfully, will their inhibitions stop them from taking the next step, or will they choose love over everything else? This forms the central storyline of The Drama.

Check out the teaser for the A24-backed project below:

What Works for The Drama

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are blazingly adorable in this meet-cute relationship that’s very much being forgotten about in the dating world these days. Their chemistry sticks on right from the get-go, as the couple appears almost inseparable throughout the 105 minutes of runtime. There are absolutely unbelievable, hilarious moments in the initial half of the film as it builds up the foundation of the story. There’s a sure shot excitement running through the veins of the project as you wonder what else can go wrong with the wedding after all, and they manage to mess it up further.

What Does Not Work for The Drama

While the cinematography is an absolute blast to witness, there’s little to no amazement in the execution of the grand idea. It ends up lacking in dialogue despite the hardest of tries from the stars. Aiming to be a dark comedy, the film does not land anywhere with its comic timings being close to nada in the latter half of the film, and while the makers try to make it up with shock elements, they appear desperate.

Acting Performances in The Drama

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are part acceptable, part questionable, but mostly believable as Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson. They each shine in dedicated scenes, with the latter’s distressed moments being some of his best, and the former’s expressions doing all the work. The true game changer is Alana Haim as Rachel, whose hypocritical disdain takes the spotlight in the end, alongside a worth-mentioning performance from Hailey Gates as Misha.

Final Review of The Drama

The base plot of the storyline presents a big question of how people should carefully choose their relationships and whether someone’s past should affect their future, despite the best attempts at making amends. It also advises not to waste time on something or someone who wouldn’t appreciate you. Ending with a restart for the couple after a messed-up day, it showcases how there may be hope after all. All things said and done, it’s a frustrating turn of events for a willing project that may sit well on a weekend watch but not among your best romance watches.

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