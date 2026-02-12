Tu Yaa Main Movie Review: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s horror ride hooks you with a game-changing interval twist

Plot

Tu Yaa Main, a horror thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar, stars Adarsh Gourav as Maruti Kadam aka Aala Flowpara, a character rooted in the rap world, and Shanaya Kapoor as Avani Shah aka Ms. Vanity, who brings a contrasting energy that shapes the film’s central dynamic. Aala wants to collaborate with Ms. Vanity to gain virality, while she thrives on thrill and attention. What begins as a strategic association soon spirals into something far more dangerous when their adventurous trip turns into a life-and-death battle against a cunning predator, a crocodile.

In a shocking turn of events, the duo finds themselves trapped inside a 20-foot pool and a crocodile lurking within, ready to strike. Whether they manage to outsmart the predator, how they attempt to survive, and what this ordeal does to their equation form the crux of the story, with love and relationships quietly beating at its core.



What Works

The first half is funny, sharp, and engaging right from the opening shot. There’s an old-song vibe with the Aankhein Chaar track that adds a layer of nostalgia to the narrative. Just when you begin enjoying the lightness, the story slows slightly, making you question its larger intention. And then comes the interval.

The intermission point is a complete game-changer, the real hook of the film. The second half turns darker, more intense, and far more intriguing. Just when you think things cannot possibly get worse, the unimaginable happens.

Despite its genre, the film stays surprisingly grounded, rooting its horror in emotional and situational authenticity. The interval twist is sharp, shocking, and effective, while the latter half remains unpredictable and gripping.

The jump scares are genuinely terrifying. You might just find yourself watching with your eyes half shut, or clutching the person next to you.

The screenplay and direction are powerful, keeping the tension alive throughout. The CGI is easily among the best we have seen in recent times, polished, immersive, and technically impressive, something Bejoy Nambiar is clearly known for.

What Doesn’t Work

While entertaining, the first half feels slightly stretched in parts. There’s a brief phase where the narrative slows down, and the larger purpose isn’t entirely clear. A tighter build-up leading into the interval would have made the payoff even more impactful.

Watch the trailer here:

Performances

- Adarsh Gourav as Aala Flowpara delivers a convincing performance, particularly in the second half where the emotional and psychological beats demand greater depth. He brings authenticity to the rap-world backdrop and transitions seamlessly into the darker territory.

- Shanaya Kapoor as Ms. Vanity is decent and adds intrigue to the narrative.



- Ansh Chopra, as Fabric, is absolutely hilarious and commands the screen with effortless presence.

Final Verdict

Tu Yaa Main begins as a fun, quirky ride, takes its time finding solid footing, but redeems itself with a gripping second half and a stunning interval twist. Backed by strong direction, effective horror elements, and impressive CGI, the film remains engaging till the end. If you enjoy horror that balances humour with tension and unpredictability, this one deserves a watch.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy is unshakeable; climax is spine-chilling