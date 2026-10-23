Udta Teer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy serves a major laugh riot; Late Mukul Dev gets memorable swansong

Plot

Directed and written by Akash A. Kaushik, Udta Teer brings espionage, mistaken identity and comedy together in an unconventional spy adventure. The film follows a Pakistani spy named Bilal, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who infiltrates India but loses his memory under unexpected circumstances.

Convinced that he is a patriotic Indian agent, he ends up working for Indian counter part, unknowingly turning against his own handlers. This unusual premise sets the stage for a series of chaotic situations, unexpected twists and humorous misunderstandings. The spy comedy action adventure attempts to offer a refreshing spin on the familiar India-Pakistan narrative.

What Works

The biggest strength of Udta Teer is its willingness to embrace absurdity. Rather than treating the spy actioner as an entirely serious affair, the film uses its high-stakes premise to generate entertaining confusion. Ayushmann Khurrana effortlessly slips into every character he portrays, and Udta Teer is no exception. As a Pakistani spy suffering from amnesia and caught in a case of mistaken identity, he nails the role with his natural comic timing, expressive performance and impeccable sense of humor.

Matching his energy are Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Rahul Bose and Sandeep Anand, who elevate the comedy with their spot-on comic timing. The film's dialogues and sharp exchanges add to its appeal, keeping the humor lively and engaging. Sachin-Jigar's music and Ketan Sodha's background score contribute to the atmosphere, helping the film maintain the energy expected of a mainstream entertainer.

What Doesn't Work

The film's biggest strength occasionally becomes its biggest weakness, as the comedy comes at the expense of narrative logic. Udta Teer makes reality take a backseat to outrageous situations and exaggerated humor. While the absurdity fits the spy-comedy genre, certain developments demand considerable suspension of disbelief.

Cinephiles expecting a tightly woven spy thriller featuring credible intelligence operations may end up dissatisfied with the plot. The screenplay prioritizes comic chaos which can make some moments feel far-fetched.

Acting Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana carries the responsibility of anchoring a story in which the protagonist himself is unaware of the truth. His established comic timing makes him a perfect fit for a character caught between conflicting identities and increasingly bizarre circumstances.

Sara Ali Khan as Yamini Thapar plays an important part, with her character's chemistry with Ayushmann adding another layer to the entertainment.

Rahul Bose and Ram Kapoor bring their experience to the ensemble, while Gulshan Grover makes his presence felt despite limited screen time.

Late Mukul Dev, in his final screen role, is unique and adds to the ensemble's significance with his nuanced acting.

Suhail Nayyar perfectly supports main lead's character, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Brijendra Kala deliver decent acts, while Sandeep Anand, Raghubir Yadav, Parul Gulati, and Smita Tambe expand the film's flawless performance lineup.

Final Verdict

Udta Teer aims to entertain through an unusual premise, mistaken identities and a generous dose of comic chaos. Akash A. Kaushik's directorial debut favors commercial entertainment over real situations, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan leading a diverse ensemble. The film keeps the humor engaging and the narrative moving, even when its plot stretches credibility.

While its approach to logic may not appeal to everyone, audiences willing to embrace the madness will find plenty to enjoy. For those in the mood for a lighthearted spy comedy rather than a meticulously plotted thriller, Udta Teer promises a fun-filled theatrical experience.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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