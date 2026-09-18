Vibe Review: Kunal Kemmu’s action comedy is a delight that loses steam, despite an impressive Preity Zinta and Sparsh

Vibe, starring Kunal Kemmu, was released in theatres on September 18, 2026. With Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta as the co-leads, the film, written and directed by Kunal himself, is a high-stakes action-comedy thriller, marking his second directorial venture after Madgaon Express.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

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The Plot

Set in Mumbai in 2023, Vibe follows best friends Hardik and Bugs, whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn after a disastrous planetarium date. The two accidentally get caught up in a secret operation led by the mysterious Madam H and are pulled into an adventure far beyond their experience. As they travel from Mumbai to Bangkok, their clumsy decisions, quick thinking, and strong friendship repeatedly get them into trouble.

How the two friends manage to fulfil their mission and navigate this high-stakes adventure, while working together despite their contrasting personalities and dealing with the chaos around them, is explored in the film.

What works in Vibe

Vibe is a blend of slacker comedy and action that thrives on its absurd humour and high energy. While the film moves between chaos, romance, and action, it largely maintains a breezy rhythm, making it a popcorn, no-brainer entertainer.

Kunal Kemmu delivers an impressive performance as Hardik, and his bromance with Sparsh Shrivastava’s Bugs is a delight to watch. Their natural chemistry, comic timing, and effortless banter give the film much of its infectious charm. Kemmu is more effective as an actor than as a director, keeping the narrative lively, particularly when the story leans into its wacky humour.

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Rather than relying entirely on forced punchlines, the film often allows comedy to emerge organically from the ridiculous circumstances its characters find themselves in. Several one-liners, gags, and double entendres land effectively, while the playful pop-culture references and relatable banter keep the film energetic.

Preity Zinta’s screen presence is particularly refreshing. Her tongue-in-cheek action persona brings a distinct spark to the film and adds another layer of fun to the proceedings.

The action-comedy’s deliberately wild narrative occasionally shifts between different tones, but its lighter passages remain its most enjoyable aspect. The film may not constantly operate at peak comedic intensity, but it remains quite an entertainer.

On the technical front, the film is mounted on an impressive production scale, with the cinematography standing strong in translating the visuals. Moreover, the action choreography and music bring out the best within the film’s given space.

Watch the trailer here:

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What doesn’t work in Vibe

The biggest drawback of Vibe is its uneven second half. The film begins with plenty of energy, banter, and light-hearted comedy but loses much of that momentum after the intermission. The breezy buddy-comedy tone gradually gives way to a more serious, high-stakes storyline, making the tonal shift feel rather jarring.

The storyline also becomes increasingly convoluted as it tries to combine action with goofy humour, while some of the larger action sequences feel forced and unrealistic within the film’s otherwise casual setup. The stretched runtime becomes more noticeable toward the end, with the second half feeling considerably longer than it needs to be.

The antagonist also lacks enough presence to make the final conflict feel genuinely engaging. The romantic track, meanwhile, feels somewhat loosely integrated into the narrative rather than being given enough space to develop. While the banter between the two leads keeps the film moving, the comedy is not consistently strong enough to match the promise of its first half.

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Apart from the flaws in writing and direction, the film also suffers from erratic editing, which affects the narrative flow.

The Performances

Kunal Kemmu delivers an energetic and entertaining performance, making the most of the film’s physical comedy and chaotic humour with sharp comic timing.

Sparsh Shrivastava works well as his grounded counterpart, bringing restraint and warmth to the friendship. Vanshika Dhir makes a confident debut, adding charm to her romantic portions.

Moreover, Preity Zinta also makes a strong impression, bringing her own personality and energy to the film in a character that is outside her usual space.

The Verdict

Vibe is an entertaining venture that starts off with lively banter and engaging performances but loses some of its charm as the story turns more serious and convoluted. Still, the movie remains humorous as a one-time watch, especially due to the chemistry between its co-leads.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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ALSO READ: VIBE Trailer Review: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava turn reluctant heroes with Preity G Zinta leading them