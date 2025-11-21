Wicked For Good Review: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Sequel Brings Heart But No Soul

Name: Wicked: For Good

Director: John M. Chu

Writer: Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox (based on Wicked by Stephen Schwartz, Winnie Holzman, and Wicked by Gregory Maguire)

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Colman Domingo

Rating: 2.5/5

Wicked: For Good Plot

This sequel film takes place five years after Elphaba Thropp’s big battle against the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in Wicked, in which she takes the upper hand. However, she’s marked as the Wicked Witch of the West soon after her win, and banished to live in hiding, away from all other beings in Oz. A fear is instilled in the citizens’ hearts about her presence, and she’s driven away by Madame Morrible at every chance she gets. However, Glinda Upland is painted as this superior being who speaks for the Wizard and must maintain her demeanor despite knowing the truth about him.

Glinda and Fiyero Tigelaar are set up for marriage, but Elphaba has different plans and wishes to reveal the truth behind the Wonderful Wizard who has been fooling everyone. Amid duty to her land and loyalty to her friend, it remains to be seen what path Glinda takes.

What Works for Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are fabulous singers, and there’s no denying that. The two have time and again proven their worth to be the right picks for the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, and the same is true for their second run. The film has been beautifully crafted and is a visual treat, especially in 3D, where one can see a weapon flung at the screen and misjudge it as real. The costume department has done its bit very well. Each gown worn by Ariana Grande could fit right on any princess-themed Met Gala. Each song sequence, especially in the Oz, is supported by well-calculated dance accompaniments and blends with the extravagant nature of the film.

What Does Not Work for Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo possess more chemistry than either of them does with Jonathan Bailey. While it's true that the Bridgerton star could romance a pole, he gets stuck as the odd thumb between the two flourishing stars, without providing much except for one saving grace moment towards the end when he sacrifices himself for Elphaba’s safety.

The storyline does not help with the longevity of the film, especially considering all the singing that goes into it. Towards the end of it, you almost cannot take one more song pulled out of another random word they thought would make sense.

Acting Performances in Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo hold their ends of the deal fairly well, but all the flying and probably green screens messed with their understanding of what could appear exaggerated. Jonathan Bailey, unfortunately, does not shine despite his eyes doing more work than anything else. He appears forlorn, but at the wrong time, and it does not blend well with the emotion one could be looking for.

Michelle Yeoh is the absolute opposite; she takes over any scene that she appears in, and every time she walks into the frame, you can be assured she’s going to slay! She is the only one who earns props for her acting and not the other drama that people want you to focus on during this film. Jeff Goldblum, on the other hand, is very forgettable, just like his character. He manages not to incite any intrigue as the mighty Wizard, and neither appears daunting nor evil.

Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater are good for the brief time they appear on screen, and they keep it exciting. While their characters do little for the story, the actors make up for it with little impact, fitting for their supportive roles.

Final Verdict of Wicked: For Good

After a banger run with Wicked, part two had high expectations set for it. Like all sequels, it manages to tank the excitement with a far too lengthy runtime, an overzealous cast, and excessive exaggeration of the simplest things. The musical part of the film is lovely, but one can only watch so many songs being sung about ‘goodness’. The visual aspects of the film are top-notch, and there’s no debate about it, but that’s mostly everything that the film has to offer.

The singing is impeccable, especially on Ariana Grande's end, who manages to take it up a notch this time, forging right ahead of Cynthia Erivo, who, for some reason, does not shine as much as the first film. The sequel leaves more questions for the viewers than it answers for the fans of the story. It manages to be too long but hollow at the same time, which is a shame considering the high standards it set from the get-go.

