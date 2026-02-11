Wuthering Heights Review: Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi Drive You Mad But Not in the Way Emerald Fennell Desired

Name: Wuthering Heights

Director: Emerald Fennell

Writer: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Rating: 2.5/5

Plot

Said to be an interpretation of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights, the film follows Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi), an adopted boy she names after being brought to live together during their young teenage years. The two grow up beside each other and develop a strong bond, but his poor upbringing and her desire to break out of her father’s dwindling abode clash in a series of missed chances. She marries off a rich neighbor, Linton, and he runs away to come back with affluence. Will they be able to overcome differences to confess their love and live happily ever after forms the crux of the story.

What Works for Wuthering Heights

The film is a loose inspiration of the iconic 1847 novel, the only one, by Emily Brontë. The thought has not been lost on the production, which treats it with the grandiose that the narrative deserves, set over unending moors. It transfers you right to West Yorkshire with noblemen and simpletons alike, as with servants and companions. Meanwhile, it builds a connection with the audience in fleeting moments of an acceptable background score at select moments, with singers like Charli XCX pouring in. A few performances, especially the ones from Alison Oliver and Owen Cooper, are memorable. Rest, not so much. Visually, the frames are a treat to witness, but it's like a superficial touch to the deeply rooted charm of the story that makes it less palatable.

What Does Not Work for Wuthering Heights

When one approaches a story like this, it cannot be without regard for the history it carries. Emerald Fennell seems to have forgotten that to produce a superficial narration that could be written off as yet another ambitious interpretation of a book and nothing more. The world-building aside, it does not evoke feelings of joy or sorrow, a happening possible simultaneously with Emily Brontë’s writing.

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same," the weight of this line in the original has defined generations of love stories, with not many being able to replicate its impact. Margot Robbie says it with a straight face, just by relying on the fake tears from her eyes, unable to snap the carpet from under your feet, it does not render you speechless with the harrowing truth of their separation, but is only uttered into nothingness. There’s no music to heighten its influence, leaving most of the blame on the director.

The second half gets better with shaven Heathcliff, dead set on having Cathy’s heart, body, and soul. Although it soon turns into a mush with too much being said all at once and not enough being reciprocated. Their chemistry during the press tour feels more believable than on screen, a sad reality of the director’s missed opportunity very clearly being felt.

Acting Performances in Wuthering Heights

Cathy is a complex character, one so layered that translating it into a 136-minute film may be a Herculean task. But Margot Robbie takes to it with the audacity of a successful star, unaware of the desperation and disdain she ought to carry. Perhaps the actress was unable to leave her Barbie portrayal behind, after all. Jacob Elordi, in the unbelievably brooding role of Heathcliff, sparks interest at moments with his deep eyes that communicate about a thousand things every moment. But only so much can be done with his mounting figure, as even he is unable to escape the curse of flat delivery of iconic dialogues.

Owen Cooper is the absolute star in his big-screen debut. Cheeks rosier than the color on Margot’s skirts, he transforms you right into his feelings of pain, a sight so rare in the film that you are left wanting to see more of him. In fact, all the child actors bring more to the table than their older counterparts, a shame for the fans of the story.

Final Verdict For Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell brings you to eat a superficial cake that everyone is avoiding, as it stares you right in the face. The film is there, and will likely gather big audiences in the coming days. As to whether they will like it remains for a toss, although our bet is that many will only lick off the frosting before tossing it aside.

