Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya returns to the big screen with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in a romantic family drama that gives a contemporary twist to traditional marriage customs. Featuring the warmth, music and emotional conflicts synonymous with Rajshri Productions, the film attempts to question established gender roles without abandoning its old-school family-entertainer appeal.

Plot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The story revolves around Prem Mishra played by Ayushmann Khurrana, a struggling musician who falls in love with Purva Solanki portrayed by Sharvari Wagh, a reporter deeply committed to her family. Purva lives in her ancestral home with four other women and one girl, who depend on her, making the prospect of leaving them after marriage impossible. Understanding her dilemma, Prem proposes an unconventional arrangement which is instead of Purva moving into his family home, he and his family will move into hers.

What follows is a clash of personalities, traditions, and expectations as two families attempt to stay under one roof. Through this unusual living arrangement, the film explores whether marriage should necessarily require a woman to leave her parental home and adjust to an entirely new environment.

What works for Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The biggest strength of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is its central idea. At a time when conversations around equality and shared responsibilities are increasingly relevant, the film brings an interesting perspective to an otherwise familiar romantic premise. The director successfully creates a space where traditional family values coexist with progressive thinking. The emotional confrontations, family interactions and courtroom sequences add substance to the narrative, particularly in the second half.

The film also balances humor with emotional moments, ensuring that social message does not completely overshadow the romance. Barjatya retains the familiar aesthetic of colorful celebrations, close-knit relationships, and dramatic family moments while attempting to introduce a more contemporary outlook on marriage. Himesh Reshammiya's music complements the film's cultural setting.

What doesn't work for Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Despite having an interesting premise, the film takes its time getting into the heart of the story. Certain portions of the first half feel stretched. At times, the screenplay relies on familiar family-drama tropes, making some developments predictable. The film does feel sluggish with a nearly three-hour runtime. The romantic angle initially feels rushed, with the leads moving towards a marriage proposal almost immediately after their first real conversation, leaving little room for their relationship to develop organically.

Acting performances in Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Ayushmann Khurrana brings sincerity and warmth to Prem, making him a convincing romantic protagonist who is willing to challenge conventional expectations.

Sharvari holds her own as Purva, portraying a woman who refuses to compromise on her responsibilities and personal choices. Their chemistry lends freshness to the romance.

Anupam Kher adds gravitas as Prem's grandfather, while Swanand Kirkire makes an impression with his emotionally charged performance. Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth and the remaining ensemble contribute to the film's lively family dynamics.

Final verdict of Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an earnest attempt to revisit the traditional family entertainer through a progressive lens. Its refreshing central concept, sincere performances and emotionally engaging second half make it worth considering for film buffs who enjoy romance and family dramas. Although there are certain slow stretches and predictable moments, the film ultimately leaves behind a meaningful conversation about marriage, equality, and mutual respect. The entire team offers a relevant perspective to reflect upon in today's times.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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