Zwigato Review: Kapil Sharma convinces as delivery man plagued by the gig economy in Nandita Das' directorial

Plot:

Nandita Das' film, Zwigato, talks about how the gig economy has plagued the lives of delivery agents, who obey commands given by an application rather than an in-person boss. It traces the life of a lower-middle-class man named, Manas, played by Kapil Sharma, who hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A factory-floor manager, Manas, becomes a victim of the pandemic, and stays unemployed for eight months, compelling him to take up a food delivery agent job. His daily struggle to provide for his family, and his wife, Pratima’s passion to contribute to the finances by doing odd jobs, sets the plot of Zwigato.

What’s hot?

Kickstarting his career from stand-up reality series to running his own talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-host has had an inspiring journey. Filled with ups and downs, Kapil bounced back each time in his professional and personal life. An extension to his personal chronicle, in Zwigato, through his character, Manas, he convinces as a food delivery man, who has a mundane cycle of chasing good reviews and ratings. Despite the innumerable odds, he doesn’t lose hope and continues with his life just like any other common man. Das, known for highlighting predicaments of the society through her projects, continued it with Zwigato. Manas’ character becomes prey to the pandemic and the gig economy. However, what makes it endearing is it doesn’t show him as a ‘bechara’ who gives up hope and suddenly becomes heroic. The wealth, class, and religious divide are presented tactfully in Zwigato.

What’s not?

Das doesn’t camouflage the essence of the film. However, in the process of not deviating from the subject, the film seems stretched and very slow-paced. The editor could have played more with the cuts to make a crisp package. While one may expect the film to gain momentum in the second half, it disappoints. Sympathizing with Kapil Sharma’s character during his plight might be a little tricky due to his lack of conviction in emotional scenes.

Performance

Shahana Goswami as Pratima effectively utilises this opportunity to exhibit her sheer brilliance as an actor. The command over her dialect, body language, and acting through her eyes, is worth an applause. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma dives deep into his role by sporting a paunch, uneven stubble beard and delivering humorous dialogues with utmost flair. A special mention to the child actors, who essayed Kapil and Shahana’s kids onscreen.

Final Verdict:

Zwigato is a chance through which you learn what goes behind those food delivery agents’ lives, and how the AI (Artificial intelligence) boss can be a pain in your ar*e. Certainly, a one-time watch.

