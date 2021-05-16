Revisiting 11 moments from The Penthouse: War In Life that we still can't get over while we wait for Season 3

While waiting for the final season of the SBS TV drama "The Penthouse: War in Life", we have noticed that certain scenes from the previous two seasons are stuck in some corner of our minds and we can't seem to get rid of those. What about you?

Which was the most talked about drama before Vincenzo decided to make our minds its personal stadium? The Penthouse: War in Life of course. It was an addictive rollercoaster ride about greed, ambition and women who would do anything for their children. And its second season not only managed to not disappoint its viewers but also elevated the expectations for the final season. As soon as you read the name of the drama or hear it, a montage of scenes from the drama flashes in our minds. Here are some moments in the drama that we might not forget any time soon.

Spoiler Alert!

Min Seol Ah's Death

The drama shook us right from the first episode of the first season; and this is one of those moments. Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) is pushed from one of the floors of Hera Palace and Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) witnesses it. There was one moment during the free fall where they locked eyes. Su Ryeon's shocked face reflecting in Seol Ah's eyes looked scarily beautiful.

The evil Joo Dan Tae

Over a period of two seasons Joo Dan Tae (Um Ki Joon) has shown us how effortlessly evil and ruthless he can be. Since first impressions last longer, we have included his very first, witnessed by us, ruthless act. The way he kills her lover right in front of a very pregnant Su Ryeon's eyes gave us chills. He didn't stop there, as we know, and the list of his atrocities keeps on growing.

Cheon Seo Jin is no angel

Cheon Seo Jin has given a bad impression from the get go. However beautiful actress Kim So Yeon might be, her impeccable acting has made it easier to hate the character. Watching her singing are some of the most beautiful scenes in the drama. But her astonishment when a disguised Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) hits the perfect F note while ghost singing, in season 2, gives a different kind of satisfaction.

Gu Ho Dong is Logan Lee

We always thought Gu Ho Dong's appearance did not fit the brilliance of actor Park Eun Seok. Maybe that is the reason for Gu Ho Dong's transformation into the hot shot American billionaire Logan Lee being such a memorable moment.

Discovery of Seol Ah' murderer

There was a continuous conflict in opinions about who was Min Seol Ah’s killer. Public opinion was divided between two suspects - Dan Tae and Seo Jin. But nothing is as it seems in The Penthouse. With the reveal of Yoon Hee as the killer, we thought nothing more would be able to shock us. How wrong we were!

Death of Shim Su Ryeon

If you have watched season 2, you would know that it wasn't Su Ryeon who actually died. It was Na Ae Kyo, the biological mother of twins Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae). But we didn't know that at the end of season 1! The scene haunted our dreams for months.

Retribution

Watching bad guys being punished is so satisfactory. Episode 13 of season 2 might be our most favourite episode till date. How else laughed out loud when Joo Dan Tae was sentenced to life imprisonment? We remember rewinding the scene and watching it over and over again.

Oh Yoon Hee and Ha Yoon Cheol lovey-dovey

Remember Su Ryeon witnessing the adulterous couple Dan Tae and Seo Jin? Well, Seo Jin got it handed back to her. Imagine seeing her, now hot, ex-husband being lovey-dovey with her enemy who is his current wife. As Veronica Park says, "Awesome!" Yoon Hee and Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) being awkward with each other after that kiss in front of the elevator was too cute to handle.

Ruined Engagement Ceremony

The best Yoon Hee and Yoon Cheol moment might be their helicopter crashing Dan Tae and Seo Jin's engagement ceremony. And they looked amazing while doing so. Can't forget the amusing background music while all the guests and decorations were being swept away by the wind from the helicopter's rotor blades.

Joo Seok Hoon revealing their parents' affair to Ha Eun Byeol

Viewers lways thought Ha Eun Byeol (Choi Ye Bin) was unstable. It is fun seeing her cornered and speechless. Seok Hoon took instant revenge on her for pulling his girlfriend Bae Ro Na's (Kim Hyun Soo) hair in episode 17 of season 1. Her face when he revealed her mother and his father having an affair was delightful.

Logan Lee

SBS killed Shim Su Ryeon in season 1 but brought her back to life in season 2. They then proceeded to snatch Logan Lee away from us. Did he really die? We are still in denial of his death in that blast. But The Penthouse wouldn't be that ruthless and keep him dead, would it?

Are you excited for season 3 of The Penthouse: War In Life? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :SBS

Share your comment ×