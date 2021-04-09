Revisiting JJ Project: The prequel to GOT7 that deserves more attention

Jinyoung and Jaebeom's subunit before GOT7 was a musical masterpiece duo. Here's why you should give them a listen!

It's a great time to be an Ahgase! With all the members except for JB having settled down with their respective companies for their solo career and JB himself, studying copyright and business laws for GOT7's future activities as a group, the sky is the limit. However, newer fans might not know that even before there was GOT7, we had the JJ Project. Comprising of members Jinyoung and Jaebeom aka JB or JayB, this subunit was formed as a predecessor to GOT7.

Generally, at JYP Entertainment, trainees progress from their position to first debut in a project group and then move on to debut in a fixed and final idol group. The same was the case for Jinyoung and Jaebeom. Both of them auditioned for JYP Entertainment and passed in the year 2009, after which they were trainees in the company. In January of 2012, the duo made their acting debut in the teen drama Dream High 2. Eventually, in May of 2012, the two debuted as JB and Jr. in the project group JJ Project. Almost immediately, they achieved immense success, and fans couldn't help but swoon over the amalgamation of their beautiful sonorous voices. Two years later, JB and Jr., at that time, known as Junior and later in 2016 as Jinyoung, debuted with GOT7. In 2017, Jinyoung and JB regrouped to release their chart-topping EP Verse 2. This EP was entirely self-written and self-composed, which truly highlighted their artistic faculties. The two experimented with genres they could not explore as part of an idol group such as neo-soul, R&B, and more. The tracklist included "Coming Home", "Tomorrow, Today" (내일, 오늘), "On&On", "Icarus", "Don't Wanna Know", "Find You", "The Day" (Jinyoung solo) and "Fade Away" (JB solo). You can listen to their EP on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

You can watch the music video for the lead single from Verse 2, 'Tomorrow, Today' here:

