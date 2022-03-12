Revisiting Namkoong Min’s best roles in Good Manager, Hot Stove League & The Veil

Actor Namkoong Min turns 44 years old today. His career in the Korean acting industry goes back to 2001 when a young boy debuted in a side role on ‘Bungee Jumping of Their Own’ following which he received multiple roles. His subsequent acting in ‘Beautiful Gongshim’ became one of the most known roles from the star and brought him attention from the general public. So far, he has dipped toes in various genres, displaying his immensely wide acting stance. From villainous to absolutely charming, he’s done it all. Let’s take a look at some of his best roles so far.

Good Manager:

Namkoong Min as Kim Sung Ryong set himself apart from any goody 2 shoes roles that you might expect out of the man. With a penchant for bringing out the worst in his enemies and dealing his best hands with the most unexpected twists, you had to fall for him. An undeniable addition was his bromance with 2PM’s Junho.

Hot Stove League:

Who doesn’t like an emotional tale where the underdogs take it all? Add the grittiness of baseball and a manager who is hated by all, Namkoong Min had this one in the bag. He turned aroun the fate for his team in the show as well as for himself after this role and it is no wonder that the show received love from sports fanatics.

The Veil:

Cementing his presence, Namkoong Min dealt another masterpiece with this one. A National Intelligence Service agent who has returned with the aim to locate a traitor, the actor perfectly executed a sharp role that won him accolades.

What is your favourite role of Namkoong Min?

