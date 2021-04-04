Revolutionary Sisters soars to number 1; Vincenzo & Beyond Evil see rise in ratings

Revolutionary Sisters emerges as the new queen of Saturday night television viewing! Read on to find out about the ratings battle.

A new week brings a brand new episode of our favourite K-drama, but also the weekly report card - television ratings report card! On April 3, following the conclusion of The Penthouse S2, Revolutionary Sisters emerged as the new queen of Saturday night television viewing! On April 3, Saturday, Revolutionary Sisters took place as the most-watched program of any kind to air on any channel on Saturday.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the popular KBS 2TV drama scored average nationwide ratings of 21.6 percent and 25.1 percent for its two parts. The numbers are as good as The Penthouse S2 ratings. Revolutionary Sisters tells the story of an entire family becoming murder suspects after the family’s mother is killed amid her divorce proceedings. The drama combines family dynamics with the thrill of crime and a dash of romance and comedy. Revolutionary Sisters airs on KBS 2TV at 7:55 KST.

Meanwhile, the thriller dramas have been notching up great numbers too! Song Joong Ki starrer Vincenzo enjoyed modest ratings boost for an average nationwide rating of 10.8 percent for cable viewers. Vincenzo has been enjoying a loyal viewership on streaming, as International fans can easily access the episode at the time. Meanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo's Beyond Evil scored an average rating of 5.3 percent for the night.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse S2 continues its winning streak; Revolutionary Sisters takes the No 1 spot in its time slot

Which of these dramas are you currently watching? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×