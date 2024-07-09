Revolver is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Ji Chang Wook and Jeon Do Yeon in the lead role. Ahead of its premiere, a press conference was held for the movie, where Ji Chang Wook‘s co-star Jeon Do Yeon praised his acting skills extensively. She even emphasized how his talent has been overshadowed by his extremely good looks.

On July 9, 2024, during Revolver’s press conference, the actors were asked many questions about their upcoming movie during which Jeon Do Yeon was requested to share her thoughts on working with Ji Chang Wook. She went on to reveal that she knew very little about him before working on the movie together and that his acting skills were overshadowed by his good looks.

The actor also added that Ji Chang Wook has such a good-looking presence that she was surprised by his incredible performance in the movie. She was completely taken aback aby his talent and saw a new side of him on set. Furthermore, Ji Chang Wook also added that he found his role as the villain new and exciting. The director thought that his performance was refreshing and hoped that the audience would also receive it well.

Ji Chang Wook stepped into the character of a villain named Andy, who is given the pseudonym of ‘Perfumed Mad Dog’. His character is described as someone who lacks empathy and does not care about keeping his word.

Revolver plot, cast and release date

The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

Apart from Ji Chang Wook and Jeon Do Yeon, legendary actor Lee Jung Jae from Squid Game will also be joining the cast list. Moreover, Jeon Do Yeon will also be appearing, having enjoyed immense recognition for her role in The Glory. Directed by Oh Seung Uk, the film is set to have a theatrical release on August 7, 2024.

