Revolver: Lim Ji Yeon, Jeon Do Yeon and Ji Chang Wook are formidable trio in first table read for new film

The casting of Jeon Do Yeon, Ji Chang Wook, and Lim Ji Yeon was confirmed by Revolver's production team, and filming began for the first time in June. The story of Soo Young, a former police officer who was imprisoned for her crimes and immediately pursues one goal after being released from prison, is told in the movie Revolver. Oh Seung Wook, whose previous film, The Shameless, was well-received for its in-depth story and restrained direction, returns with Revolver. This is the second film in which he collaborates with Jeon Do Yeon after The Shameless.

Jeon Do Yeon, Ji Chang Wook and Lim Ji Yeon’s roles:

Jeon Do Yeon, who has been dynamic in the Netflix film 'Kill Boksoon', which introduced the name 'action queen', and the show 'Crash Course in Romance', which caused a lot of popularity for the actor in South Korea and globally, and so on. It is anticipated that the film will demonstrate Jeon Do Yeon's strength, who is not only well-known but also a worthy new face. Ji Chang Wook, whose roles in the dramas Empress Ki, Suspicious Partner, and the Netflix series The Sound Of Magic have made him a household name worldwide, will play Andy, who will add tension to Ha Soo Young's quest for the truth. He loses his ongoing image and will undergo a major change. Lim Ji Yeon, whose Netflix show The Glory made her famous all over the world, plays Jung Yoon Sun. She goes along with Soo Young for her own reason and develops a new bond with her co-star Jeon Do Yeon. She is as of now acting in the spine chiller show Lies Hidden In My Garden alongside Kim Tae Hee and others.

Revolver:

The stories that leading South Korean actors Jeon Do Yeon, Ji Chang Wook, and Lim Ji Yeon will tell, as well as the second meeting between Jeon Do Yeon and director Oh Seung Wook, who won an award for his work on The Shameless at the Cannes Film Festival, are the focus of attention. Plus M Entertainment also showed photos of the table read, in which the three actors gathered in one place to express their passion. It is rumored that the actors' work and enthusiasm made the staff feel as though they are shooting the film already, despite the fact that they were currently at the script reading session.

ALSO READ: 2PM’s Junho, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and others: Every legendary cameo in Netflix’s Celebrity starring Park Gyu Young

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat