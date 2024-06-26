Revolver posters OUT: Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon, and Lim Ji Yeon's action thriller confirms August premiere

Ji Chang Wook, Lim Ji Yeon, and Jeon Do Yeon starrer new action-thriller Revolver has finally unveiled its official first poster set. Alongside a thrilling movie poster, the individual characters’ looks have also been unveiled, igniting excitement among the awaited viewers.

On June 26, PLUS M took to their social media and unveiled the posters for Revolver along with the premiere date. The main suggestive movie poster features a hand holding a revolver as the release date confirms the film’s South Korean premiere on August 7, 2024.

In addition, the production house also released individual character posters for the headliners Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon, and Lim Ji Yeon. With striking expressions and intense looks, the actors deliver brief insights into what to expect in this gripping forthcoming action-thriller.

Check out the first official posters for Revolver:

Know more about upcoming action-thriller Revolver

Back in April, PLUS M Entertainment revealed the first look of Revolver as a part of the production’s upcoming film lineup. The first look also provided a glimpse of the action-thrillers jolting narrative.

The story depicts Ha Soo Young’s journey, a female detective who takes the fall for another criminal in exchange for handsome compensation. However, on the day of her release from prison, she meets Jung Yoo Sun, who informs her that the compensation amount has been usurped by Andy.

In this upcoming film, Jeon Do Yeon transforms into a detective-turned-convict Ha Soo Young, a badass fighter who is extremely skilled in using guns.

Ji Chang Wook takes on a daring role as a devilish villain Andy, while The Glory famed actress Lim Ji Yeon portrays Jung Yoo Sun. In the first teaser, she was seen sporting her iconic spiked grin, previewing her layered character in Revolver.

After getting informed by Jung Yoo Sun, Jeon Do Yeon’s character sets on a perilous voyage to reclaim what’s rightfully hers. The pursuit of her compensation leads her to an ugly face-off with Andy.

This engrossing revenge thriller has been helmed by Oh Seung Uk, a visionary director celebrated for noir works like Green Fish (1997), Kilimanjaro (2000), H (2002), and more.