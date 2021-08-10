RIAJ Certifications announced; BTS and ENHYPEN go Platinum, TWICE and SHINee go Gold
K-pop groups have once again proved their popularity and influence in the East Asian nations. Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) uploaded new certifications in ‘Music Single’ and ‘Music Album’ categories dated July 2021 revealing the love and support these K-pop idols have received from their Japanese fans. Global superstars BTS and rookie record breakers ENHYPEN received Platinum certifications while ‘Nation’s girl group’ and Japan’s most beloved TWICE and super group SHINee received Gold certifications.
According to RIAJ, BTS’ CD version of ‘Butter’ was certified Platinum under the Album category. The song has been a sensational hit gaining a lot of affection from fans throughout the world and Japan is no exception. The song recently became 2021’s longest-charting song on the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
ENHYPEN too joined the party by receiving a Platinum certification for their Japanese debut single ‘Border: Transient'. The highly anticipated song entered the music scene on July 6 and immediately gained a lot of attention from Japanese fans.
SHINee received Gold certification for their latest album ‘SUPERSTAR’. The album was an instant hit as it topped Oricon’s daily and weekly charts in Japan along with iTunes charts in 19 countries!
TWICE too joined hands with SHINee as the group’s third Japanese album ‘Perfect World’ received a Gold certification. The album was released on July 28 and, needless to mention, was passionately supported and loved by the nation.
According to RIAJ’s rules, an album or a single is certified Platinum or Gold if the minimum cumulative net shipments are more than 250,000 and 100,000 units respectively.
Congratulations BTS, ENHYPEN, TWICE and SHINee!
