riBBon MV: GOT7's BamBam packs in a pastel punch as he opens the 'Bamdora's box in colourful & pleasing debut

GOT7’s BamBam has made his official solo debut with a lovely music video! Watch the video below.

In the press meet for riBBon, BamBam earnestly shared that since this is his first solo in Korea, he wants to show the world that 'this is BamBam'! Truthfully, fans already know who the real 'BamBam' is and for those who aren't aware, BamBam's highly anticipated debut album is reflective of the star himself. Vibrant, eye-pleasing and bright are some adjectives that can be used to describe BamBam and well, riBBon, the lead track of BamBam's debut album!

The track is cleverly titled riBBon, a material used to beautify a pretty gift package and the double 'B' giving it a personalised touch! The teaser videos were reminiscent of Wes Anderson's movies and the kind of world he creates- dreamlike, plastered with pastel colours and magical like a fairytale. BamBam co-composed riBBon along with Peter Chun, Andreas Carlsson, Drew Scott, Ryan Kim, and earattack and also participated in the lyrics with Cho Yoon Kyung, Lee Ha Jin, earattack, and Luke. The bright and animated track sonically matches the visual appeal of the music video which showcases BamBam's lovable and carefree persona! The melody is catchy and the chorus will get you grooving in your seat. The song packs in the pastel punch, and well, clearly opens the 'Bamdora' box of love, hope and dreams in these gloomy and distressing times.

You can watch the colourful music video below:

BamBam's mini-album consists of seven unique and diverse tracks. The title track is the same as the name of the album - riBBon, First, on the album is Intro produced by Murda Beatz. Then we have the title track riBBon, Air, Pandora, Look so fine and Under the sky. The mini-album is available in two versions called the riBBon and Pandora version. The pre-orders for the album had started on May 23.

That's not all, BamBam will be hosting an online showcase on his official VLive, YouTube and Facebook accounts on the same day at 7 PM KST.

