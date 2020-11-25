Richa Chadda gives befitting reply to a Twitter user who raises objection on Delhi Crime’s Emmy Win

Richa Chadda, who is known to speak her mind, has given befitting reply to a netizen who has raised objection on the Delhi Crime winning Emmy Awards. Check out her tweet.

The entire cast of the web series Delhi Crime has made the entire nation and the Hindi film industry proud by winning at the 48th International Emmy Awards. For the unversed, the popular Netflix series that features Shefali Shah in the lead role has bagged the Best Drama Series Award at the prestigious award ceremony. Post the big win, the web series started trending on Twitter with netizens and celebrities congratulating them. However, amidst this, there were a few of social media users who objected that how a show based on the horrific 2012 rape case has been receiving praise and congratulatory messages.

And the actress Richa Chadha has come out in support of the Delhi Crime and gives one of the users a befitting reply. A Twitter user wrote, “I don’t understand that how that horrific night has become a pride moment for India. Such a shame to celebrate this moment. Delhi ka crime aaj congratulatory moment ban Gaya hai. #ShameOnDelhiCrime.” Responding to it, the actress called him out asking "What did he do to lower the rape cases in the country?"

She tweeted, “Actual crime ko kam karne ke liye kuch kiya aapne? Shame on rape culture bol na, why the show? The industry is celebrating the achievement of a show made on the subject that won big internationally. Fix reality first. Many rapes, as brutal have occurred. You can’t deny reality.”

Check out her tweet:

Actual crime ko kam karne ke liye kuch kiya aapne? Shame on rape culture bol na, why the show? The industry is celebrating the achievement of a show made on the subject that won big internationally. Fix reality first. Many rapes, as brutal have occurred. You can’t deny reality. https://t.co/Ag8qKiOeqp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 25, 2020

The Fukrey star had earlier congratulated the entire team of the webs series writing, “Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of #DelhiCrime for this huge international recognition and making India proud ! @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah_ @RasikaDugal @_AdilHussain @rajeshtailang #Samyukthasheikh heart is happy.”

