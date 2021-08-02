Richa Chadha to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his debut web series Heera Mandi? Find out

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has delivered several power-packed performances throughout her career. Her roles in films like Masaan, the Gangs of Wasseypur series, Fukrey, and Love Sonia, have been extremely well-received among cine-goers and critics alike. Chadha has always been admired for her choices when it comes to films and characters. The latest buzz is that Richa’s next collaboration will be with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his debut web series “Heera Mandi”. This development comes after she was seen making numerous visits to Bhansali’s office.

A source close to Hindustan Times reportedly said, “The duo has had a series of meets we have heard. Recently, Richa was even spotted at Bhansali’s office. They make for a stellar combination, bringing together the best talent on and off screen together, making this proposition of them working together again exciting”. Bhansali and Chadha had earlier collaborated in the 2013 film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Richa had donned the character of Rasila in the film. It went on to become a huge success at the box-office.

Sharing more details about this exciting project, the source reportedly further added, “It will be helmed by Bhansali but there are other episodes also that will be directed by another filmmaker. Bhansali and Richa were a great working combo during Ram Leela and have been trying to work together on several occasions so it’s finally happening.”

Heera Mandi, will reportedly revolve around the lives of sex-workers. According to rumours, apart from Richa, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have been in the talks for the series as well.

Apart from this, Richa has several interesting upcoming projects lined up including Fukrey 3, and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Whereas, Bhansali’s next big release is Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead.

