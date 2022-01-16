Richa Chadha gears up for upcoming series Six Suspects, says OTT has raised the bar for performances.

Even during the pandemic, Richa Chadha has continued to make noise on the small screen. The actress was most recently seen in the third season of Inside Edge. She is now gearing up for her next web show titled Sis Suspects. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Richa is delighted to collaborate with the filmmaker.

Speaking to Mid-Day about her next project, Richa said, “I loved playing the protagonist who is an investigating officer. The show has a great ensemble, but the most interesting part was playing the ethical and straightforward character. Collaborating with Tigmanshu was exciting because of his clarity of vision." The actress will be seen alongside Pratik Gandhi, Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora and Jatin Goswami.

The actress also believes that OTT has further propelled the career of already well-accomplished actors and raise the bar of performances. Richa said, "The exponential growth of OTT has added years to the lives of many accomplished actors like Pratik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah and Priyanka Bose. I feel delighted when they say, in their interviews, that they don’t have dates and are unable to accommodate other commitments due to their busy schedules. OTT has raised the bar for performances."

While Richa is busy on the work front, there's chatter also about her impending wedding to actor and partner Ali Fazal. The couple are most likely to tie the knot this year and an April wedding maybe on the cards.

