Richa Chadha pens an appreciation poem for beau Ali Fazal as she watches ‘Ray’

As ‘Ray’ released on the OTT platform; Richa Chadha wrote an appreciation post for boyfriend Ali Fazal. Check out the post below.

Impressed with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal’s performance in ‘Ray’ an OTT release, ‘Fukrey’ star Richa Chadha made sure to pen down an appreciation post for him. The actress posted a small clip from the series on the picture-sharing application and applauded Ali for all the characters he had played in other films as well. Directed by Vasan Bala, Srijit Mukherji and Abhishek Chaubey, ‘Ray’ released on June 25, 2021. The three-episode series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Shweta Basu Prasad, Gajraj Rao, Radhika Madan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Heaping praises for Ali’s performance, fiancee Richa Chadha on her Instagram wrote, “So proud of bae, You can see him next in RAY. Be it Guddu or Abdul, His range is beautiful. (This poem may be lame), But @alifazal9 has really upped his game.” In no time, her post also grabbed other Bollywood celebrities’ attention. Neil Nitin Mukesh who was among the first to comment, “He looks fab and so does the film. All the best.” The ‘Madam Chief Minister’ actress also shared a clip on her story and wrote, “Must Watch”. Several fans of the couple showered love on the post. Actress Amyra Dastur also cheered for Ali and said, “Yaaaaaass! Way to go jeejooooo.”

Ali and Richa, who were set to tie the knot last year in April, postponed their marriage due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The duo has been together for over five years and got engaged in 2019 after he proposed to her on her birthday. On the professional front, Ali Fazal will be seen in ‘Death On The Nile’, which is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel with the same name.

