Richa Chadha talks about the digital world; Says ‘OTT is present, future & will keep evolving’

by I.A.N.S   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 10:35 PM IST  |  14.2K
   
Richa Chadha has been very selective with regards to her projects on OTT but despite her choice of limited appearances, the actress is a favourite of OTT platforms.

Over the years, she has given several amazing performances and been appreciated by both the audience and the critics. In her opinion, OTT has given the much needed recognition to new talent and has diversified the content.

A lot was said about the medium of OTT in its nascent stage. Majority of the people in the content industry were not confident about the scale of OTT and whether screening films on digital platforms would prove to be a profitable method. But, the past few years have seen a meteoric rise of the medium akin to the rise of television in the '90s.

Talking about monumental developments in the OTT arena, Richa said, "All those who said that OTT can't replace films are now scouting and running around to make OTT projects and expedite. OTT is the present and the future and it will keep evolving and expanding. With the entry of global giants into India, I think the overall standard of series will only improve."

She feels that the medium has given us remarkable performances and prominent talents who were earlier not getting the right opportunity to exhibit their prowess. The actress adds, "It has brought a lot of amazing talent - like Prateik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat and, (has) given the audience a chance to view their favourite actors like Shefali Shah and Manisha Koirala in newer roles. This is not to say that the cinema experience is now a thing of the past. No. I believe both will co-exist."

Richa, who was last seen in 'Candy', a Voot series, is currently gearing up for a string of projects in the pipeline that include 'Six Suspects' and 'Inside Edge'. She will also be seen donning the producer's hat for her maiden project titled 'Girls will be Girls'.

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credit: Pinkvilla


