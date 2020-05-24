Richa Moorjani shares BTS pictures with her Never Have I Ever co stars; Says she's 'Team Baxton'

Never Have I Ever actor Richa Moorjani shares BTS pictures with her co-stars Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison.

Never Have I Ever stars seemed to have a lot of fun while filming for the show. The Mindy Kaling directorial shot to fame ever since it released on Netflix. As fans can't wait for its second season, the actors have been sharing BTS pictures and videos every now and then and raising the excitement of the people. Recently, Richa Moorjaani who played the role of Devi's cousin Kamala, shared a throwback picture with her Never Have I Ever co-stars Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison.

While Darren Barnet took over hearts as school heartthrob Paxton in the Mindy Kaling show, Jaren Lewison played brainy boy Ben, Devi's arch-enemy turned lover. Ever since the show dropped online, there's been a big debate over whom out of the two should Devi date. Some fans simply cannot choose anything else over Paxton's abs, the others fall for Ben's simplicity. While many are still confused between Team Paxton and Team Ben, Richa Moorjani takes away the cake saying she stands for 'Team Baxton.'

Check out her pictures:

A day ago, Richa took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures posing with Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison. The three seem to be going all goofy in the selfies as they make funny faces together. Darren and Jaren are dressed in smart casuals. Both the men are sporting stylish tees while Richa is wearing a stunning yellow top. It looks like a great trio but we're wondering where's Devi?

Credits :Instagram

