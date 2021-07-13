Richard E. Grant would be game for starring in THIS Loki spin off series

Richard E. Grant who essayed the role of Classic Loki in the fifth episode of the Disney series wouldn't mind coming for another spin-off series.

Richard E. Grant left everyone mighty impressed with his portrayal of Classic Loki in the Disney series' fifth episode. The actor in a recent interview revealed that he was more than excited to step into the Marvel role and considering the response that the new variants of Loki have received, Grant has even suggested an amazing spin-off series idea that fans would be thrilled to hear about.

While talking to Collider for an interview, the 64-year-old actor, who portrays Classic Loki actor shared a spin-off series idea that according to him will gain a massive fan base. Discussing the idea of Classic Loki, having a more muscle-y physique and the Alligator Loki as his partner, Grant stated that it would make for a perfect combo. He said, "Classic old Loki with muscles and Alligator-dot-com, the subseries of the sub-sub-sub series. That’s what I want."

Further calling his idea of the Loki spin-off series a "script writer's dream", Richard further said, "Classic Loki is the only one that can talk to him and understand him. It’s a given. It’s a scriptwriter’s dream. Get it done."

While just the mention of the return of Classic Loki and Alligator Loki would get fans excited, there's no such Marvel plan that we know of. Although it has been clear from the reaction of netizens after watching the fifth episode of the show that they weren't yet ready to say goodbye to these Loki variants.

Grant in the same interview with Collider also revealed that he had no idea he was the show's creator, Kate Herron's first choice for the role. He further also added that Hiddleston and him had always joked before Loki was in the works that someday they would be cast as father and son because of the "vague similarity in the way that we look."

