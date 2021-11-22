Ridhima Pandit on her upcoming film Sweetu: Life has surely come in a full circle

Director Navjot Gulati’s next short film title Sweetu will be released soon. It features Juhi Babbar Soni and Ridhima Pandit in lead roles and was shot at Panjim in Goa. The short film has been in news for some time. Well, currently Ridhima is in Dubai for a holiday. She is very excited to be part of this film. And shares saying, 'Navjot & I go back a long way & we'd talk about how we'd work together sometime. Sweetu is a beautiful story & It will strike a chord with women across all ages I'm sure.”

Talking about new beginnings, Ridhima shares, 'This year has been a roller coaster ride from professional & personal front but I like how interesting things are coming my way & I'm exploring many options. I'm thrilled to be a part of Sweetu. I love how my character is sketched. Also working with Juhi Di who I began my career with, life has surely come in a full circle. It does get overwhelming sometimes but after spending enough time at home during the lockdown, I don't want to stop.”

The actress further says, “When this movie came along, what made me jump was to act alongside Juhi Di. When I was a novice at 19 & wanted to make a full-fledged career in acting, I sought guidance from Juhi Di & Nadira ji & have also assisted them in a couple of plays. I would take lessons in pronunciation & diction. After all these years, I didn't think we'd share screen space someday. Shooting for this movie felt surreal. You'll probably see the camaraderie that we have for real, on-screen.”

After playing some bubbly, effervescent roles on television, Ridhima Pandit surprised everyone with her brief stint on Bigg Boss OTT & later starred in her debut hit music single Besharmi.

