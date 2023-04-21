Rihanna’s PIC of her baby boy in stylish jacket is winning the internet; A$AP Rocky says he is ‘BIG TROUBLE’

Rihanna has blessed her fans and followers with a brand-new picture of her baby boy. The 35-year-old pop titan took to her Instagram space and posted a photo of her son which has left fans gushing over the little one.

In the picture, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s less-than-a-year-old son can be seen standing with his back to the camera. The little one looked super stylish as he donned an embellished jacket with the word ‘TROUBLE’ on it. He was also seen donning a pair of adorable jeans to go with the outfit.

Rihanna did not post any caption along with the picture.

Fans and celebs react to Rihanna’s picture of her baby boy

As soon as RiRi shared the photo on her Instagram account, it was flooded with likes and comments by fans and followers. A$AP Rocky also left a comment under the post that read, “BIG TROUBLE”.

Others could not help but marvel at how cool the little one looked. One fan wrote, “Flyest baby”. Another fan commented, “Baby fashion killa (emotional emoji)” Others called him an ‘icon’. A third fan wrote, “He’s definitely A$AP Rocky’s son”. Yet a fourth follower wrote, “A FASHION BABY”.

Take a look at Rihanna’s photo of her son below:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son enjoys his first Easter

Last week, Rihanna took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures of her son from his very first Easter Sunday. In the first post, the little one can be seen sitting on the grass as he put a toy egg in his mouth. He also had a grey bunny toy beside him, that matched his adorable grey bunny ears. Rihanna captioned this post, “Eastuh!!!”.

In the next post shared by the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, the baby boy can be seen sitting in a playpen. This time, he held a children’s book titled ‘How to Catch the Easter Bunny’. The playpen also had quite a few real-life rabbits and the toddler could be seen petting one in the last photo.

Rihanna captioned the post, “Look at heeeeee!!!! shot by de birFday gal herself @mdollas11 !”

