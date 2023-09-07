RIIZE announces change of name to their official fan club

RIIZE is a rookie K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment. They made their official debut with their first single album 'Get A Guitar' into the K-pop industry on September 4. Recently, SM Entertainment announced that RIIZE's official fan club name will be SUNZ at the debut showcase RIIZING DAY: RIIZE Premiere. But fans expressed concerns about the name having a possible negative interpretation which led the agency to change the name altogether.

RIIZE’s new fanclub name

SM Entertainment shared a statement informing fans, that in order to avoid any negative interpretations of SUNZ, the previous fan club name, they decided to change the fan club name to BRIIZE. The agency shared that they wanted to choose a name that would represent the group's as well as the fans' collective growth. Since BRIIZE was the second most-voted name by the fans, they decided to go ahead with it. The goal was to choose a name that would have a positive impact on it. The services for the official fan club named BRIIZE would start officially on September 15th. The agency asks fans to show a lot of support to the group and cheer on their activities.

About RIIZE, rookie group under SM Entertainment

RIIZE is a seven-member group under SM Entertainment. The group consists of Shotaro, Sungchan (previous NCT members), Eunseok, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. They made their debut on September 4th with Get A Guitar. Prior to the official debut, the group pre-released Memories and Siren. The group’s name RIIZE is a mix of Rise and Realize, conveying a group who will grow together and realise their dreams. Before debuting, RIIZE also released a web novel called Rise & Realize in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment. They have also signed a contract with RCA Records for their activities and music promotion in the United States.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT Universe: LASTART announces final 7 member lineup to debut as new NCT unit