RIIZE appears shocked and in discomfort during massive airport mobbing incident; fans call for better security

RIIZE, the rising K-pop sensation, faced a tumultuous airport mobbing incident as fervent fans overwhelmed the members during their departure from Incheon International Airport to Paris. The chaotic scene, captured by netizens, drew criticism for the crowd's excessive behavior despite the presence of bodyguards.

RIIZE’s latest mobbing incident raises concerns among fans

The airport scene for K-pop group RIIZE turned chaotic as fans swarmed the members during their departure to Paris from Incheon International Airport. Netizens on an online forum expressed astonishment at the overwhelming enthusiasm of the crowd, criticizing the fans for pushing and crowding around the idols despite the presence of bodyguards.

In the midst of the chaos, a video showed member Anton grabbing his bodyguard's arm while attempting to navigate through the crowd, earning praise from fans for his concern for both their safety. Netizens also took note of member Wonbin's shocked facial expressions in response to the unruly behavior of the crowd.

Reactions flooded the online platform, with fans expressing their frustration and concern for the safety of RIIZE. Some remarked on the intense atmosphere, describing it as "legendary" and questioning the necessity for such public appearances. Others condemned the behavior of the overzealous fans, highlighting instances of fights almost breaking out among them and the disrespectful atmosphere prevailing in the crowd.

The incident has sparked a call for increased security measures to protect idols from such overwhelming situations, with fans expressing dismay at the actions of those who disregard the well-being of their idols.

Advertisement

RIIZE’s latest activities

Global rookie sensation RIIZE unveiled their highly anticipated single, Love 119, on January 5, accompanied by a dream-pop music video. The song, enriched with piano melodies and emotive vocals, beautifully captures the essence of first love while cleverly intertwining it with the urgency of an emergency, symbolized by South Korea's hotline, 119.

Members SHOTARO and WONBIN showcased their creative prowess by contributing to the choreography, featuring an irresistible "1-1-9" gesture in the chorus. Love 119 is the latest addition to RIIZE's growing discography, following previous hits like Talk Saxy, Get A Guitar, and the emotionally charged b-side track Memories. RIIZE continues to solidify its unique 'emotional pop' sound, resonating deeply with audiences and showcasing its innate ability to evoke empathy through music.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband fame Park Min Young responds to allegations of monetary benefits from ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun