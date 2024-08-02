RIIZE cosplays as Avengers characters Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and more in a funny new clip; WATCH

RIIZE, the rookie K-pop group, is known for their adorable and funny antics, which often go viral on social media platforms. Each member has a fun energy and they always keep up with the trends. In a short new video, the group managed to make everyone laugh again with a unique take on recreating iconic Avengers poses.

On August 1, 2024, RIIZE dropped a new video on their social media page, which quickly went viral among fans. In the short clip, the members are seen in their bathing suits near the swimming pool doing the signature Avengers poses. However, the twist is that the video is reversed to create the illusion that the members are rising up by defying every law of physics to embody different Marvel characters.



Sohee takes on the mystical persona of Doctor Strange and fashions a white towel as the cape. Sungchan embodies the fierce spirit of Black Widow and holds two water guns in his hands. Wonbin taps into his inner Hulk, Shotaro transforms into Spider-Man, and Eunseok sports Iron Man’s advanced armor. Lastly, Anton appears with a donut swimming tube and takes the iconic stance of Captain America. The video gained enough traction among fans for its fun yet clever execution.

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

Advertisement

Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, and kicked off the first show on May 4, 2024, in Seoul and will cover many more places in Asia. Moreover, they also released their first mini-album, titled RIIZING along with the lead single Boom Boom Bass, on June 17, 2024.

Moreover, RIIZE made history as the first K-pop act to perform at the Tecate Emblema concert in Mexico City.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Wendy in talks to return as Young Street DJ after 1 year following Kwon Eunbi’s exit on August 4; Report