RIIZE energizes with new Boom Boom Bass music video from 1st EP RIIZING; Watch Now

RIIZE, the emerging sensation in pop dance music, amplifies their presence with the electrifying Boom Boom Bass music video from their first EP RIIZING. In a chaotic yet captivating music store setting, the members unleash their energetic performance, continuing their thematic exploration of musical instruments following their hit singles Get a Guitar and Talk Saxy.

RIIZE returns with Boom Boom Bass

On June 17, RIIZE electrified fans with the release of their latest music video, Boom Boom Bass, marking a significant milestone in their musical journey. The energetic and infectious tune, featured as the lead track of their first EP titled RIIZING, featuring 8 tracks, showcases the band's signature style with a focus on the pulsating rhythms of the bass guitar.

In the accompanying music video, RIIZE takes viewers on a wild ride through a music store, where they unleash a whirlwind of excitement and chaos amidst shelves of instruments. The upbeat melody and catchy lyrics underscore their playful yet skillful approach to pop dance music, reinforcing their status as emerging stars in the industry.

Watch RIIZE’s Boom Boom Bass music video here;

Boom Boom Bass follows in the footsteps of RIIZE's earlier hits, including their debut single Get a Guitar and the digital sensation Talk Saxy all of which celebrate the allure and magic of musical instruments. The band's ability to blend infectious beats with a dynamic visual narrative ensures that Boom Boom Bass is not just a song, but an experience that resonates with fans worldwide.

More details about RIIZE’s latest activities

RIIZE, the rising stars from SM Entertainment, have captivated global audiences since their debut in September 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar. Comprising seven talented members; Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton, the group has quickly made a mark with their blend of charisma, musical prowess, and engaging performances.

Following their debut success, including a million album sales in the first week and a memorable showcase at KCON LA, RIIZE continues to impress with subsequent releases like Talk Saxy and Love 119. Meanwhile, RIIZE will mark their 1st debut anniversary by wrapping up their fan concert tour in Seoul in September and will also drop Japanese single Lucky in July.

