RIIZE gears up for a thrilling comeback in January 2024; DEETS inside

RIIZE, SM Entertainment’s latest rookie boy group which bagged the Rookie of the Year and Best New Artist at the Melon Music Awards and MAMA Awards recently, is gearing up to drop their new single on January 5.

SM Entertainment's rising stars, RIIZE, continue to dominate the K-pop scene as they gear up for their highly anticipated new single release on January 5. Following their remarkable debut under SM Entertainment on September 4 KST, the group quickly made waves by clinching prestigious awards such as Rookie of the Year and Best New Artist at both the Melon Music Awards and MAMA Awards, respectively.

The group's debut tracks, Memories and Get a Guitar, instantly captivated audiences with their distinctive flair. Get a Guitar notably stood out for its infectious funky guitar rhythms, irresistible melody, and signature foot-stomping choreography, generating immense buzz among fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

With RIIZE's track record of delivering addictive tunes and captivating performances, fans are eagerly awaiting the group's upcoming release. Anticipation is high as enthusiasts look forward to discovering the fresh concept and unique style that RIIZE is set to showcase in their latest single, promising another chart-topping hit in the making.

Here’s what RIIZE have been up to since their last release

RIIZE, the burgeoning K-pop sensation under SM Entertainment, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their exceptional music, transcending boundaries and claiming international acclaim. Their meteoric rise isn't confined to domestic success, as evident in their triumphs like topping China's QQ Music Korean Music Weekly Chart and securing the top spot on Japan's Oricon Daily Album Chart. These achievements underscore their burgeoning global footprint and resonate with fans across diverse cultural landscapes.

Adding to their accolades, RIIZE recently triumphed at prestigious award ceremonies, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Their victories, including Rookie of the Year at the esteemed Melon Music Awards and Favorite New Artist at MAMA, further amplify their escalating momentum, affirming their position as a potent newcomer in the ever-evolving K-pop landscape. RIIZE's unwavering ascent continues to shape the global music scene, promising an exciting journey ahead for both the group and their devoted fanbase.

It is now to be seen if RIIZE member Seunghan, who is on an indefinite hiatus following a series of controversies, will make his return with his group on this much-awaited release or not.

