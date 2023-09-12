RIIZE makes history: 1 Million copies of Get A Guitar SOLD in one week; non-survival show group triumph

RIIZE, a rookie K-pop group under SM Entertainment creates history by becoming the million seller. The group has sold over 1 million album copies for their debut album Get A Guitar in its first week of sales. RIIZE is the first group not from a survival show to achieve this milestone. RIIZE is a seven-member group consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton.

RIIZE becomes a million-seller debut K-pop group

According to Hanteo Charts, RIIZE sold over 1 million album copies for their debut album Get A Guitar. RIIZE becomes the first debut group that is not from a survival show to achieve this feat. The sales figures were corresponding to their first week of sales since debut. Ever since its debut, the group has raised anticipation among K-pop fans. SM first announced at the beginning of 2023 about debuting a new group. Get A Guitar has a title track with the same name. Hanteo Charts reported that the debut album Get A Guitar sold over a total of 1,016,849 copies during the first week since its release. RIIZE is now the only second artist in the history of Hanteo to sell over one million copies in the first week following ZEROBASEONE who became the first to do so this year.

About RIIZE

RIIZE is a seven-member rookie K-pop group under SM Entertainment. The name RIIZE is made up of two words: rise and realize. The meaning behind the group's name is people who will grow together to realize their dreams. Previously, RIIZE announced that they would call their fans SUNZ but due to some negative implications about the name they later changed it to BRIIZE. They have also signed up with RCA Records to manage their promotions in the American music industry. The debut album has three tracks, Siren, Memories, and Get A Guitar. The group is currently busy promoting their debut album on various shows and events.

