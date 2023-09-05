RIIZE reveals official fan club name shortly after making debut with Get A Guitar

RIIZE, a rookie K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment, made their debut on September 4 with the group’s first single album Get A Guitar. RIIZE pronounced as Rise is a seven-member group consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group's name RIIZE is a combination of two words - Rise & Realize. The group name conveys that the team will grow together and will realize their dreams.

RIIZE unveils official fan club name

RIIZE shared that their fans will be called SUNZ. During the debut showcase 'RIIZING DAY: RIIZE Premiere' held on September 4, the group announced the official fan club name. The showcase was held to celebrate their debut and the release of the group’s first single album Get A Guitar. Later on, RIIZE notified the fan club name through their official social media accounts sharing that SUNZ will always make RIIZE shine brightly from the same place and will mature together with RIIZE. They asked the fans to continue to show great support to the group for their future activities.

About RIIZE debut

SM Entertainment announced the plans to debut a new K-pop group in February 2023. The same was confirmed on July 31, that the agency will be debuting a group called RIIZE in September. Towards its debut, RIIZE released a web novel called Rise & Realize in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment. They also performed Memories and Siren at KCON LA before their official debut and Memories was pre-released the day after their performance at KCON LA. Recently, it has been announced by SM Entertainment that RIIZE has signed a contract with RCA Records, an American record label for their promotions in the United States. Their debut album 'Get A Guitar' surpassed 1 million stock pre-orders.

