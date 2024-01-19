RIIZE has clinched the trophy at the famous South Korean music program Mnet's M! Countdown, thanks to their single Love 119!

During the weekly broadcast of the show, K-pop artists gathered to deliver spectacular performances and the top two contenders for the first spot were: RIIZE and ITZY. The former earned 8,174 points and bagged their first-ever victory on a music show since their debut last year.

RIIZE’s Love 119 tops the chart at this week's M Countdown

For the uninformed, Mnet's M! Countdown is a music program that showcases live performances by popular K-pop artists. In addition, the show also honors the best-performing single on the M Countdown Chart. The winners are determined based on live votes, digital music sales, social media points, and other criteria. In January 2024, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, RIIZE’s Lee So Hee, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Myung Jaehyun took over the stage as the new hosts.

On January 18, RIIZE’s Love 119 competed with ITZY’s UNTOUCHABLE for first place on the show and the former took the trophy home! While receiving the award, the septet dedicated the award to their fans (BRIIZE) and thanked them for constant support since their debut. The group members also expressed gratitude to their agency SM Entertainment, stylists, and the entire team that works behind the camera. After their win, they also took to Weverse to connect with fans and conveyed how nervous and excited they felt when they were announced as winners.

In this week’s episode, the other performers who set the stage abaze were: PENTAGON’s Hui, CLASS:y, SISTAR19, B1A4, NMIXX, OnlyOneOf, Choi Ye Na, 8TURN, Jeong Sewoon, TRENDZ, LIMELIGHT, JD1 (Jung Dong Won), DXMON, ALL(H)OURS, YEAHSHINE, and Gyubin.

More about RIIZE’s latest endeavors

RIIZE is a rookie K-pop boy group managed under SM Entertainment. The seven members of the group are Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. They debuted with the single album Get a Guitar, which sold over a million copies within the first week of its release. Recently, the group announced that they will release the Japanese version of their latest song Love 119 on January 24 at 6 PM KST. On January 16, the group made a stellar appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, grabbing eyeballs for their cool and casual style.

Take a look at RIIZE's performance at M! Countdown:

