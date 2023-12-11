RIIZE selected as new house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

RIIZE, alongside luminaries like BTS' J-Hope, Stray Kids' Felix, Jackson Wang, Song Joong Ki and others, ascends as the newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, embodying a fusion of style and influence.

Emerging as a powerhouse in the realms of both music and fashion, RIIZE, the rising K-pop sensation, has landed a prestigious role as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, cementing their status as trendsetters and style icons.

Despite being in the early stages of their career, RIIZE had already captivated the advertising world with their unparalleled visuals and captivating charm, earning recognition even before their official debut. This swift rise to prominence positioned them as a 'rising star,' drawing the attention of various brands eager to collaborate.

Within just three months of their debut, RIIZE's selection as Louis Vuitton house ambassadors stands as a testament to their rapid ascent in the global fashion landscape. Their distinctive style, coupled with an undeniable flair for music, has earned them a dedicated global following. Their debut single album, Get a Guitar, not only made waves in the music charts but also achieved the remarkable feat of becoming a high-speed million-seller within a mere week.

Louis Vuitton expressed admiration for RIIZE, highlighting their unique presence and global appeal since their debut. The brand emphasized RIIZE's individuality, melding style, personality, and music, which aligns seamlessly with Louis Vuitton's ethos.

As RIIZE steps into this role, Louis Vuitton expressed eagerness to witness their creative vision unfold further. Their distinctive, comfortable, and free-spirited fashion sense has already piqued interest in the fashion world, and this partnership signifies a thrilling journey ahead, where RIIZE's influence in both music and fashion is set to expand even more dynamically. The world eagerly anticipates RIIZE's trailblazing strides in fashion as they continue to leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

About RIIZE

RIIZE, the breakout K-pop phenomenon from SM Entertainment, surges beyond borders with their debut album, Get A Guitar. Dominating charts globally, they soared to No. 1 on iTunes, secured top spots in 20 regions, and clinched consecutive chart-toppers in China and Japan. Their Melon Chart success and wins at esteemed award ceremonies like the Melon Music Awards and MAMA affirm RIIZE's meteoric rise and international resonance. With an unwavering trajectory, RIIZE cements their status as a formidable newcomer, promising an exhilarating journey ahead for both the group and their fervent fanbase.

