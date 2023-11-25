RIIZE set to celebrate 100-days in the industry with debut fan meeting

The budding boy group RIIZE is gearing up to celebrate their 100-day milestone since debuting with fans. Hailing from SM Entertainment, RIIZE comprises seven members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Their debut on September 4 with the single album Get a Guitar proved to be a major hit, selling over a million copies. The album features two tracks, namely Get a Guitar and Memories.

RIIZE to hold first fan meeting

RIIZE is all set to host their first fan meeting since debuting – the 2023 RIIZE 100 Days Party - Hello BRIIZE. The event is scheduled for December 17 at 2 PM and 7 PM KST, and it will unfold at the Donghae Art Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul. This event they will celebrate as the rising boy group with their new fandom recently named BRIIZE.

Additionally, this event will serve as the first ticketing opportunity for RIIZE's official fan club, BRIIZE, marking the fandom's first appearance for a meeting with their artists as well. Fans can secure their tickets starting from December 6 at 8 PM KST. Meanwhile, RIIZE is set to grace the '2023 MAMA Awards' happening next week from November 28-29 and is also slated to appear at the Melon Music Awards 2023 on December 2.

RIIZE’s Seunghan on indefinite hiatus

In a formal statement issued by SM Entertainment on November 22, the agency disclosed that Seunghan, a member of the rising group RIIZE, will be embarking on an indefinite hiatus from his engagements and group promotions. This decision comes in response to controversies surrounding Seunghan's personal life, which have been circulating on social media and online communities.

SM Entertainment extended profound apologies to fans for the unexpected situation and clarified that the decision was reached after thorough discussions with the artist. SM Entertainment is committed to taking strong action against any instances of secondary harm, encompassing the creation, spread, and reproduction of wrong and thoughtless rumors about Seunghan.

Several private video clips of the K-pop idol, including a controversial photo from August 2023 featuring Seunghan kissing a girl, have been leaked, triggering a significant backlash from fans. While many expressed their discontent online, some supporters rallied against the unauthorized sharing of celebrities' private moments. Eventually, both Seunghan and SM Entertainment issued apologies for the specific incident.

More recently, another video emerged online depicting individuals resembling RIIZE's Seunghan and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin. Allegedly, during an Instagram live session, they seemed to mock LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae. However, fans swiftly clarified that the singers did not insult Eunchae, attributing the misunderstanding to a mistranslation in the live stream.

