RIIZE sets comeback date for June 17 with title song Boom Boom Bass and first mini-album RIIZING

RIIZE is one of the most promising boy groups from 5th generation K-pop groups. RIIZE dropped its pre-release tracks Impossible, One Kiss, Honestly, and 9 Days in April 2024.

On May 20, 2024, RIIZE finally announced its comeback date as June 17 by unveiling their title track, Boom Boom Bass, and mini album, RIIZING, by revealing their calendar for the following months.

RIIZE reveals June 19 as the comeback date

RIIZE is a boy group that is rising steadily in the world of K-pop with their music style and addictive tracks. RIIZE has been gearing up for their debut mini-album, RIIZING, since dropping the news about it.

Finally, on May 20, 2024, RIIZE unveiled their schedule for upcoming months on their official website as part of their RIIZING Realtime Odyssey. The timeline announces the lineup of the group’s various activities and the schedule of their music drop related to the mini album RIIZING.

The timeline revealed that the title track of RIIZING Boom Boom Bass will be dropped on June 17 alongside the full album. The first teaser of the song will drop on June 16. The album will include a total of eight songs, including pre-release tracks Honestly, Impossible, 9 Days, Siren, One Kiss, and the older ones Talk Saxy and Love 119.

Meanwhile, it also announces that the RIIZING mini album pop-up event will happen between June 14 and June 23 at Starfield Suwon.

The schedule also brings the news of RIIZE’s Japan debut with the single Lucky on Septemeber 5, 2024.

In other news, the pre-order for the mini album RIIZING has begun today, May 20, 2024.

Know more about RIIZE

RIIZE is a seven-member boy group under SM Entertainment that debuted with their single album Get A Guitar on September 4, 2023. Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton together make RIIZE. However, due to malicious rumors, Seunghan went on hiatus on November 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, RIIZE dropped their major hit single, Love 119, on January 5, 2024, which soon went on to become a viral song.

In other news, RIIZE is currently on their fan-con tour titled RIIZE Fan-con Tour RIIZING DAY, which kickstarted on May 4, 2024, in Seoul.

